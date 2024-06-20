Rihanna Opens Up About Her Experience with Postpartum Hair Loss

*Rihanna recently opened up about her battle with postpartum hair loss after giving birth to sons Rza, 2, and Riot, 10 months.

“I didn’t expect it to happen in waves. I thought it would just happen and grow back,” the singer told Refinery29 at the Fenty Hair launch party in Los Angeles on June 10, per PEOPLE.

She mentioned that she started losing hair in patches and eventually learned to embrace the hair loss by becoming “more creative and clever” with her hairstyles.

Four years ago, RiRi began developing her haircare line, Fenty Hair, which officially launched on June 13. In a speech made during the launch party, she said, “Considering all hair types, considering all of the brands that I’ve been in love with my entire life, I’m thinking, ‘If it’s not better than this one, it can’t work.’”

Rihanna added, “Evolving as a woman and even as an artist, hair has been such a huge part of that and a reflection of whatever I’m feeling. So, it changes a lot and my hair goes through a lot. Making this brand, I had to consider all of those things. I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All of my products need to strengthen and repair while I’m out just being fabulous.”

As we reported earlier, in an Instagram post, Rihanna wrote, “I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

On X (formally Twitter), Rihanna announced in a post: “a new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style”.

Fans can get shop for products at FentyHair.com.

