Fans Mock Rihanna for Promoting New Hair Line Line Wearing ‘Fried’ Wig | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
Rihanna Promotes New Hair Line Line with ‘Fried Wigs
Credit X/@rihanna

*Rihanna is catching heat from fans over an ad for her new Fenty Hair products.

In the campaign clip, Rihanna dons what one X/Twitter user dubbed a “fried” blonde pixie wig to promote her new hair products. The ad showcases models of all races with various hairstyles, but some fans noted that it does not feature enough Black models with 4C hair. As SandraRose.com reports, “4C hair is the most common type among people of African descent,” the outlet writes.

“Rihanna really promoting this hair care line with fried wigs and no real hair shots,” one X user wrote in response to the ad. “…that white lady slabbing the shit onto her head is taking me out,” the person added.

Another X user posted, “Rihanna ain’t never had hair, so if she coming out with shampoo and conditioner I don’t trust it to grow mine.”

Watch the Fenty Hair promo ad below.

In an Instagram post, RiRi wrote, “I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

In the comments section of the post, one person wrote, “How are you promoting a hair line with a wig on ?”

On X (formally Twitter), Rihanna announced in a post: “a new family is moving in! #fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for. you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style”.

The hair care line drops on June 13, but fans can get early shopping access a FentyHair.com.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rihanna Shares New Details About Her Long-awaited Album

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Rihanna Shares New Details About Her Long-awaited Album

