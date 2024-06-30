Red Carpet: ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Celebration Honors Usher, Victoria Monét & Lil Baby | WATCH

*On June 27, the 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Celebration took over the rooftop of The London Hotel in West Hollywood, CA!

The event honored Usher with the prestigious Voice of the Culture Award, Victoria Monét with the Vanguard Award, and Lil Baby as the Songwriter of the Year. The celebration also recognized the songwriters and publishers behind the past year’s most-performed ASCAP hip-hop, R&B, and gospel songs.

The night was a star-studded affair, with a host of entertainers and industry legends gracing the event. Among the notable attendees were Omarion, producing legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, singer Melanie Fiona, and more. EUR was on the red carpet and spoke with some of the evening’s luminaries.

Parish “PMD” Smith of EPMD shared his thoughts on the enduring impact of his music career. When asked about the significance of still receiving accolades in 2024, he reflected, “it’s a super blessing to start. And you know, to still be here with the new generations, transcended through time, shows how powerful the music is.”

Discussing the evolution of hip-hop and the music industry, PMD noted, “the business, the music, and the artists always changed; it’s up to you to keep up with the time. So when we came in with Strictly Business, we had to switch with Unfinished Business, you know, brought in new artists like Das EFX, Redman in the Hit Squad. But it’s about keeping your music authentic and staying true to your art.”

Ernie Isley of the legendary Isley Brothers spoke about the significance of their music spanning generations.

“It’s a wonderful thing to have our music embraced through the generations the way it has been,” Isley shared. “The very first Isley Brothers record to breakthrough, Twist and Shout. The Beatles remade that and did both of those. It’s a great thing to have that kind of embrace from the music lovers that goes from generation to generation.”

Jermaine Dupri offered insights into today’s music audience from his queries on Instagram, highlighting the lack of knowledge among newcomers.

“People don’t know a lot; a lot of people just get into business and think they are just going to run through it. And not much education is being shared amongst the younger people. That’s what I’ve learned,” remarked Dupri.

Watch more interviews from the red carpet above, including actress Golden Brooks and singer Goaple.

