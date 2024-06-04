Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeNews
News

Racist Trolls Attack Michelle Obama’s Tribute to Her Late Mother
By Ny MaGee
0
Marian Robinson (M Spencer Green-AP via CNN Newsource)
Marian Robinson (M Spencer Green-AP via CNN Newsource)

*Racist trolls left transphobic comments under Michelle Obama’s tribute to her late mother Marian Robinson on X (formerly Twitter).

Many Trump supports are convinced that the former first lady is a trans woman. As The Hill reports, user @ThatOldCoyote wrote in the comments of the tribute post, “I think it’s so brave and beautiful of her to support you on your trans journey!”

“You were the son she always had” wrote @ColeTrickle____

“The only person that can 100% verify if you are Big Mike or not. Sad day” wrote @Rev13BeastPope.

A few X users recalled the time “leftists weren’t at all civil” when Trump’s mother-in-law died.

“I really don’t care. Remember, when you guys tried to stop Trump from going to his own mother-in-law’s funeral and his son’s graduation.?” wrote @marinasmigielsk.

“For the most part, our side is being civil on this post, but when members of Trumps family died you leftists weren’t at all civil” wrote @Chicago1Ray.

As we reported earlier via CNN, that Marian Robinson died on May 31 at age 86. In a statement, the Obama family said, “As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence. She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her.”

Michelle posted on social media, “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

In a follow up post she added, “I just wanted to say thank you for all the prayers, kind words, and love that you all have shown our entire family these last few days. Every text, comment on social media, and beautiful tribute has brought us some light. It means so much to hear what a special woman she was to you all, as well. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Michelle Obama’s Mother, Marian Robinson, Dies | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
New York to Implement Smartphone Ban in Schools, Allowing Only Basic Phones
Next article
Former Assistant Sues Kanye West for Sexual Harassment and Wrongful Termination

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming