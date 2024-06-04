Racist Trolls Attack Michelle Obama’s Tribute to Her Late Mother

*Racist trolls left transphobic comments under Michelle Obama’s tribute to her late mother Marian Robinson on X (formerly Twitter).

Many Trump supports are convinced that the former first lady is a trans woman. As The Hill reports, user @ThatOldCoyote wrote in the comments of the tribute post, “I think it’s so brave and beautiful of her to support you on your trans journey!”

“You were the son she always had” wrote @ColeTrickle____

“The only person that can 100% verify if you are Big Mike or not. Sad day” wrote @Rev13BeastPope.

A few X users recalled the time “leftists weren’t at all civil” when Trump’s mother-in-law died.

My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life: https://t.co/F7T6q625PC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 31, 2024

“I really don’t care. Remember, when you guys tried to stop Trump from going to his own mother-in-law’s funeral and his son’s graduation.?” wrote @marinasmigielsk.

“For the most part, our side is being civil on this post, but when members of Trumps family died you leftists weren’t at all civil” wrote @Chicago1Ray.

As we reported earlier via CNN, that Marian Robinson died on May 31 at age 86. In a statement, the Obama family said, “As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence. She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her.”

Michelle posted on social media, “My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today.”

In a follow up post she added, “I just wanted to say thank you for all the prayers, kind words, and love that you all have shown our entire family these last few days. Every text, comment on social media, and beautiful tribute has brought us some light. It means so much to hear what a special woman she was to you all, as well. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

