Rachel Dolezal Loses Teaching Job After Explicit OnlyFans Page Exposed
By Ny MaGee
transracial activist Rachel Dolezal
Rachel Dolezal / Instagram

*Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal (a white woman who claims she is transracial/Black), was fired from her teaching job in Tucson, Ariz., after the school district learned of her OnlyFans account.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” Julie Farbarik, a spokeswoman for the Catalina Foothills Unified School District #16, said in a statement to People.

“Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District,” the statement continued.

According to NBC affiliate KVOA, Diallo was an employee at the Catalina Foothills School District. After popular social media blog Libs of TikTok exposed her explicit OnlyFans account, Diallo was let go. 

Several clips/images from her OnlyFans were shared on social media. In one video, Diallo sticks a dildo up her va-jay-jay and sucks her genital juices off the sex toy.

Diallo began living as a Black woman more than a decade ago. She is also a former NAACP chapter president. In 2021, she appeared on the “Tamron Hall Show” and revealed her struggles with finding employment

“What I really wish is [that] people could see me more for ‘who’ I am [rather] than the ‘what.’ A mother, an activist, and an artist, that’s really who I am. When it comes to race and identity, I’ve always identified racially as ‘human’ but have found more of a home in Black culture and the Black community and that hasn’t changed,” she told Hall.

Diallo added, “I mean I’m still the same person I was in May of 2015. I’m still doing the work, I’m still pressing forward, but it has been really tough for sure. Not having a job for six years, having to create my own job and find my own ways to provide for my children through braiding hair, through grant writing to bring funds into marginalized communities and Black-owned businesses and nonprofits, through painting, through doing pep talks on Cameo.com. So it’s definitely been a long six years but I really strongly believe that as a person you have to just continue to be who you are and you can’t change you who you are.”

