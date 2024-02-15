Thursday, May 23, 2024
Lionel Richie and Diana Ross to Headline 2024 Fool in Love Festival
By Ny MaGee
Diana Ross
Diana Ross poses in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images North America)

*The inaugural 2024 Fool in Love Festival lineup has been announced.  

Billboard reports that Lionel Richie and Diana Ross will headline the August 31 gig at Sofi Stadium-adjacent Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The other confirmed artists are Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, the Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, the O’Jays, Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, the Stylistics, the Chi-Lites, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Zapp, Kool & the Gang, Rose Royce and Morris Day & the Time, among many others.

Register here for an access code to the presale on Friday (Feb. 16) at 1 p.m.

The general sale will follow at 5 p.m. ET if any tickets remain. 

 

VIP and Platinum tickets are also available for layaway.

Per Billboard, the 2024 Fool in Love Festival lineup features Santana, Eric Burdon & the Animals, the Jacksons, War, the Spinners, the Whispers, Durand Jones & the Indications, Barbara Mason, Mayer Hawthorne, the Delfonics, the Stylistics, Los Lobos, Stevie B, Heatwave, the Bar Kays feat. Larry Dodson, Cameo, Shalamar, S.O.S. Band, Dazz Band, the Legendary Blue Notes, Bloodstone, Frankie J, Con Funk Shun, the Pointer Sisters, the Mary Jane Girls, and many more.

Check out the full lineup via the Instagram post above.

