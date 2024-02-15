Shaq Tells Kanye to ‘Man Up’ and ‘Stop Bi**hin and Snitchin’

*Shaquille O’Neal hit up social media to tell Kanye West to “man up” and “stop bi**hin and snitchin” after the rapper credited Dov Charney, Jonah Hill, and Jon Rafman for inspiring his apology for his previous antisemitic remarks.

West wrote: “DOV CHARNEY IS MY BROTHER AND ME AND MY WIFE’S BUSINESS PARTNER WHEN JAMIE SALTER AND EVERYONE ELSE WOULDN’T TAKE MY CALLS HE LET ME SLEEP AT HIS FACTORY DOV CHARNEY JONAH HILL AND JON RAFMAN ARE 3 PEOPLE WHO INSPIRED MY APOLOGY.”

In response, Shaq wrote, “Who cares stop bi**hin and snitchin. I kno u saw me at the Super Bowl i was waiting for u to say something smart,” the NBA icon added. “Man up. Nobody wanna see u cryin, man up lil boy.”

O’Neal and Ye allegedly have had beef since 2022 when Kanye criticized the former Los Angeles player for slamming Kyrie Irving amid the Jewish community’s fake outrage over a pro-black documentary he shared on X (formally Twitter).

As Fadeaway World reports, Shaq previously slammed Ye for being narcissistic and not accounting for his actions.

“I’m not going all that back-and-forth. I say something, he say something then he continued to say something then I heard the word ‘narcissist.’ I looked it up and I was like, ‘Oh s**t, that was me.’ This is why things are going crazy for him cause look how he acts. I used to act like that,” Shaq said. “I can call him that ’cause that was once me, but I’m out of there. … I’m humbled now. You can’t be arrogant. When you’re arrogant, you lose everything. Then, when you lose everything, you wanna blame it on people. “You wanna blame it on Jay-Z, the person that helped you get there? You wanna blame it on Beyonce, who never messes with anybody? You wanna blame it on me? I don’t even know you like that, homie!”

In 2022, West called out Shaq for collaborating with businessman Jamie Salter, Rolling Out reports.

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” West tweeted. “Jaimie [sic] first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie … There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business … Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights?”

Shaq responded: “Believe me, you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West ‘I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day, brother.”

READ MORE: Kanye Denies Claim Taylor Swift Booted Him from Super Bowl Game