Prince Jackson on Cousin Jaafar as the King of Pop: ‘The Closest to Watching Dad in Concert’ | VIDEO

*As Michael Jackson’s fans wait for the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic of the iconic singer, “Michael,” Jackson’s oldest son Prince is giving a thumbs up to the first look at the highly anticipated film.

Taking to social media, Prince uploaded a picture depicting Jaafar, Jermaine Jackson’s son, recreating a moment from Michael’s ’90s Dangerous Tour, according to The Blast. As seen in the photo, Jaafar bears a striking resemblance to the famous uncle while singing into a microphone dressed in a white V-neck inner, matching long-sleeve shirt, and black trousers.

“Super excited to share with y’all the first look of #MichaelMovie starring my cousin @jaafarjackson!” Prince wrote alongside the picture, which he posted on Feb. 13.

He added: “This project has had so many special moments for me and everyone involved. This photo was taken by my dad’s concert photographer @kevinmazur who was there for my dad’s last rehearsal and Jaafar’s first performance!”

In addition to sharing thoughts about the photo, Prince took a moment to single out Jafaar whose work on “Michael” he praised.

After appreciating his fans for celebrating his birthday with him, the 27-year-old gave a special shout-out to his cousin. In his words:

“Special thanks to my cousin @jaafarjackson watching you perform and work your butt off is the closest I’ll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it’s been a dream come true! Proud of you cuz!” the 27-year-old stated.

After Prince’s post went live, the reaction to seeing Jaafar as Michael came within hours among the King of Pop’s fans on Instagram. Among the thoughts shared were those voicing disbelief at the physical similarity between Jaafar and his late uncle.

“1 thought this was Michael 🤯,” one user typed, while another strongly agreed, saying, “Holy s—t, they look identical.”

“l REALLY THOUGHT I REUPLOADED A PHOTO OF MICHAEL, GOD THIS IS AMAZING THIS WILL BE THE BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM OF ALL TIME,” a third user expressed.

“Holy moly! I thought this WAS your dad. Wow,” wrote another user.

Current comments about Jaafar echo a similar reaction when he shared a picture in January. The pic highlighted Jaafar in a dance pose reminiscent of Michael’s moves, with him captioning “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

The release of the latest glimpse at the “Michael” biopic comes amid Fuqua’s reasoning behind his decision to cast Jaafar as Michael Jackson. In Fuqua’s eyes, the selection was a “spiritual.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life,” Fuqua explained. “There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such great chemistry with the camera.”

Before the release of the first look, Lionsgate announced Nia Long would play Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson. In a statement, the “Best Man” film and TV series star shared her thoughts on the matriarch, whom she called “an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family.”

“As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure,” Long said. “I am honored to bring her voice to the screen and share Michael Jackson’s story with audiences everywhere.”

The “Michael” biopic, which is currently in production, is set to arrive on April 18, 2025.

