Tyler James Williams Talks Black Comedy TV Show Respect, 2024 Emmy Nomination

*Tyler James Williams’ TV past with “Everybody Hates Chris” reflects his small screen present with “Abbott Elementary.” In a very good way.

After all, both shows are long-running favorites, Emmy-nominated and/or winning, and prime examples of the art of Black comedy. And let’s not forget, to shine a worthy spotlight on Williams.

Yet despite a slew of iconic TVi offerings (“Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “A Different World,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “Family Matters,” “Living Single,” and “Girlfriends,” among so many), proper respect has eluded these shows and their respective casts.

As he enjoys his current successful run with “Abbott Elementary,” Williams shared thoughts on returning to work after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the lack of recognition for black shows and the honor of just being nominated at the 2024 Emmys.

How did the strikes impact you and your thought process as an actor?

As the industry evolves and continues to do so, what used to work isn’t going to continue to work – it’s like any art form. You have to expand and when you don’t, things can get stale and you’ll lose your audience. I did want to come back and approach everything differently – I wanted to explore warmth in the indie film space, the dramatic awards contender space, and the comedies for cable. I wanted to see all of that, so I could bring it back, and make it a part of my repertoire and dig deeper into my bag. Keep things new and exciting, so the audience doesn’t get lost either.

There’s been discourse about Black shows not being appreciated in Hollywood — for instance, the lack of applause for the “Martin” cast at the Emmys and “Rap Sh!t” getting canceled. How do you navigate a space that isn’t necessarily set up for the success of Black talent?

A lack of applause for the cast of “Martin”? I heard the applause in the Black section (laughs). This is a really interesting, conversational question because what happened in that moment was unique. When “Everybody Hates Chris” was on, we didn’t have our awards run journey and it didn’t happen. We got one Golden Globe nomination for season one and I believe that was it. The first thing I noticed with the “Martin” cast was seeing Tichina Arnold up there and I said to myself, “This should’ve happened a long time ago.”

I think Quinta’s win is a sign we’re headed in the right direction, and it would be ridiculous to say there isn’t a lack of equal respect, particularly for Black comedy. It’s always been there. I think that’s just another one of those points that was happening onstage — we’re talking about “Martin” who has had 100-plus episodes and just lives on residual land. It has reruns that come on over, and over and over again, which is the true test of the show. Although the awards may not always reflect it, people are still watching “Martin,” “Good Times,” “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “227” with the people still watching “Abbott Elementary.” We’re here, we’re not going anywhere, and we will stand the test of time. Whether we get recognized now or years later is not a conversation for us — we’re just gonna keep making what we’ve always made, which is good comedy.

You were nominated for an Emmy this year for “Abbott Elementary.” Do you ever go into award ceremonies with high expectations of walking out victorious?

I know it sounds cliché, but the honor is to be nominated. There are hundreds of television shows, with thousands of performers, with only about six to eight nominees in a category, and if you somehow became a part of that list, that’s it. It doesn’t get higher than that because, beyond that, we’re splitting hairs about who won in my category this year, which had a bunch of incredible performers who deserved to be honored in some way. Never anticipate a win at all – like, Quinta’s reaction to her win was real. We were talking about it earlier in the day and it was like, “I don’t think you got this” (laughs). I think the point of all these things is — and what people need to remember is — it’s a celebration. It’s not about who won or lost – we’re celebrating television, we’re celebrating we’re still here, and doing every little bit we can to move the conversation forward, both onscreen and off. I think a lot of people at home don’t understand that we’re never like really, truly upset with each other over a win – everyone knows everyone does really good work.

