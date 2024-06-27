Paramount Drops Final Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ | Watch



*Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for “A Quiet Place: Day One,” the third film in the thriller franchise starring Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the official synopsis states, “Experience the day the world went quiet.”

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is the latest entry in John Krasinski’s film series. The story takes place on the first day of the alien invasion that plunged the world into silence.

Watch the new trailer above.

In an interview with ComicBook, co-star Joseph Quinn discussed their approach to a script featuring significantly less dialogue than typically expected for a production of this scale.”

“That was a very interesting spot to be in, where the dialogue was very effective, and kind of punched through a lot of subtext,” Quinn told ComicBook.

“It was very communicative in a way that was urgent, I guess, because the only reason you’re going to talk in an environment like this, which is perilous if you make any noise, is when it’s absolutely urgent,” Quinn added. “The rest was up to us to kind of fill that in.”

Emily Blunt starred in the first two movies, and Krasinski, her husband, previously had this to say about the original concept of the creature feature:

“Well, as soon as Emily signed on, we actually started it out as a joke where we were trying to figure out how to live as quietly as possible. It’s very difficult to do. So, when we were cooking dinner for the kids or something and I’d drop a spoon, she’d just lean back and go, “You’re dead!”, which is probably not the best thing to say in front of the kids cause the kids are like, “What happened?” But then it became a really serious sort of explanation of sound and sort of this, it would be nearly impossible to do what this family is doing. And so, it led to a lot of conversations for weeks and weeks and weeks leading to the movie. And that was the cool thing about the process with Emily was we did all the work before we got onto set. We sort of were as honest as we were about this movie as we are in our marriage.”

“A Quiet Place: Day One” opens in theaters on June 28.

