Ne-Yo’ Makes ‘Tiny Desk’ Debut, Serves Up Hits & Covers | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*Ne-Yo marked his Tiny Desk debut on April 26, delivering a medley of his beloved soulful hits.

“I’ve written a couple songs since I’ve been doing this thing, some of them you may know,” Ne-Yo said before serving up rendition of songs he’s penned for artists such as Rihanna and Beyoncé. “Matter of fact, I’m gonna jump into some of the ones that I’ve written, that you may or may not know.”

As Billboard reports, the R&B crooner treated the crowd to covers of Rihanna’s “Take a Bow,” Bey’s “Irreplaceable” and Mario’s “Let Me Love You.”

Ne-Yo also debuted a new track titled “Two Million Secrets,” which he said “took a little bit of growth on my part to even write, and even more to sing.”

“This song is basically about owning your s–t … Nobody is above mistakes, nobody is above redemption. You do better and you keep pushing,” he said. “This song is not a song, this song is a confession,” he added. 

Watch Ne-Yo’s Tiny Desk concert performance above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Ne-Yo Advocates for Having Multiple Partners, Polyamorous Marriage | Video

