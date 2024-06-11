Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Michael B. Jordan Teams with Propel to Install Fitness Hubs in Multiple Cities
By Ny MaGee
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan at the 8th Annual SBIFF Kirk Douglas Award For Excellence In Film Honoring Forest Whitaker, Bacara Resort, Goleta, CA 01-05-14 / Depositphotos

*Michael B. Jordan has partnered with Propel Fitness Water to promote the importance of fitness in a new campaign.

The ‘Propel Your City Project’ aims to foster communal exercise by installing fitness hubs in Newark, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles.

The initiative kicked off in Jordan’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey, on June 8. It offers free classes led by local fitness and wellness experts.

“My fitness journey started on the basketball courts in Newark and the progress I’ve made since then comes from a combination of learning from the best and moving alongside my team,” Jordan said in a statement. “With the Propel Your City Project, we’re trying to help more people find that winning mix in their community to drive them forward.”

Speaking to Vibe, Jordan said, “I think it’s great to kind of be able to bring your success or things that you’re involved in now, back to your hometown, to the place that made you. I think growing up in Newark and being a product of my environment — in the best way possible — it makes you proud to be able to bring events, your brand partnerships and things that you’re involved with now, back to your hometown which is kind of cool.”

As The Drum reports, in addition to the fitness hubs, Propel will distribute $100,000 in fitness memberships.

During his Vibe interview, Jordan expanded on his commitment to staying fresh and fit, but also admitted that he pigs out on cheat days.

“They’re shrinking from cheat days to cheat meals. But yeah, I definitely have a day. You need that. I think everybody needs a break. I think everything is within moderation,” Jordan explained.

“If you’re going to grind it out and work seven, six days a week — give yourself a day. Give yourself a moment to have what you want. For me, I order a sh*t ton of food. I eat literally everything that I can and then I just lounge out,” he added. “Right now is the perfect time of year because there’s a lot of basketball on, you got a lot of anime that’s rocking. So I’m watching shows, watching basketball, and eating.”

Ryan Coogler Taps Michael B. Jordan to Star in Super-Secret 'Genre' Feature

