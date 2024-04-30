Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Method Man Reacts to Cancellation of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
Method Man
Method Man (Clifford Smith, Jr.) arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States. — Photo by imagepressagency/Depositphotos

*Method Man was performing on Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise when he reacted to the cancellation of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

“It sucks that the s— got canceled, but all good things must come to an end,” the rapper said. The Hip Hop icon stars as Davis MacLean in the series. The fourth and final season premieres June 7 on Starz.

“The only reason why we got that far was because of most of y’all watching the show,” he told the crowd. Watch the Instagram clip below. 

The network’s news release states that the final season “promises to be explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone hunts for revenge.”

Recently, Starz revealed first-look images of the final season. Check them out here

The season four of “Power Book II: Ghost” cast includes Mary J. Bligeas “Monet Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

The final season debuts on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ.  On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.  

Part two premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.

OTHER NEWS FROM EURWEB.COM: First-Look Photos for Fourth and Final Season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

