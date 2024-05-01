Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims on Navigating Love & Blended Families ‘The Barnes Bunch’ | WATCH

*WE TV‘s newest reality series, “The Barnes Bunch,” aims to offer viewers a refreshing glimpse into the everyday life and challenges of NBA champion Matt Barnes, model and reality star Anansa Sims, daughter of supermodel Beverly Johnson, as they navigate love, family, and the complexities of blended family life.

At the heart of the series lies the dynamic between Barnes and Sims. The series features the couple going through therapy sessions to unpack some of the issues in their relationship. Both have been through the reality TV paces and spoke with EUR about their decision to step back into the reality realm.

“It was solely based on one of my childhood friends, producer Datari Turner, who is the partner of Jamie Foxx, who is our producer on the show. He was looking at all my Instagram posts of our family and was like, ‘this is really a show like you guys are a dope family. You should share it with everyone,'” shared Sims.

For Barnes, the decision was a bit more cautious, given his past experiences with reality TV. However, the opportunity to showcase the complexities of blending two families and the normalcy of their lives proved compelling. “Blended is the new norm,” he emphasized, “and I wanted to give people an opportunity to see how we manage that.”

With six children between them, ranging from teenagers to preteens, the Barnes and Sims household is a bustling hub of activity. From juggling school events to managing sports schedules, their lives are a whirlwind of chaos and love. “It’s amazing, but also, sometimes it’s hectic and crazy…So it’s hectic, it’s fun, it’s a learning experience. And I wouldn’t have it any other way,” admits Sims.

Amidst their family commitments, both Matt and Anansa are also pursuing their individual careers. Matt’s transition from athlete to podcast host and now a production company owner has been a transformative journey. He shared, “the growth of our podcast has been tremendous…It’s allowed me not to have to travel as much now, so a lot of work is from home, shooting shows here and then creating shows here.”

For Anansa, balancing motherhood with her modeling career has been a juggling act. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle,” she admits, “but my main priority is the kids.”

Navigating the spotlight of reality TV comes with its own set of challenges, especially in the era of social media. Matt and Anansa are vigilant about protecting their children from the negativity online.

“I just think it’s a better understanding of themselves,” Barnes explains. “Never allow likes, comments, positive or negative, to shape who they are as individuals.”

As “The Barnes Bunch” unfolds, viewers can expect to witness the loving side of their relationships and the surprises that come with it. “Either you’re gonna love us or hate us,” Barnes asserted, “But that doesn’t really matter to us because we know what we have is real, and we’re enjoying the journey.”

“The Barnes Bunch” airs Fridays on WE TV.

