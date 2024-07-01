Malcolm D. Lee/NBC Developing ‘Car Wash’ Series Centered on Immigrant Family

*NBC is turning the beloved 1976 Universal Pictures film “Car Wash” into a modern-day TV comedy series.

Acclaimed producer Malcolm D. Lee (“The Best Man” franchise) is helming the project with writer Opey Olagbaju (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). The original movie, directed by Michael Schultz, centers on a day in the lives of a close-knit group of employees at a Los Angeles, California car wash. The ensemble cast featured legendary Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Franklyn Ajaye, Bill Duke, Pepe Serna, Sully Boyar, the Pointer Sisters, and Garrett Morris.

The new version will center on an immigrant family set in a contemporary Washington, D.C., car wash. Per Blexmedia, “This setup echoes the original film’s exploration of diverse characters and their interactions within the car wash setting, now expanded for the television format,” the outlet writes.

Olagbaju, a Nigerian American, will executive produce the series with Lee.

Lee is best known for “The Best Man” movie franchise in the ’90s. In 2022, he revived it as a series, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” now streaming on Peacock.

The original movie stars Terrence Howard, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau, Monica Calhoun, and Melissa De Sousa. As EUR’s Blair White reported previously, the gang reunited for the series years after it was announced that there would be a third film titled “The Best Man: Wedding.”

“The Best Man: Holiday” sequel left fans on a cliffhanger, wondering who Quentin (Howard) was marrying. In a 2022 interview about the series with Blair White, Lee said, “For me, I really felt like we owed it to the fans. To answer the question of who Quentin was getting married to. We left them with a cliffhanger on the end of that movie. I really wanted to continue that story. We certainly could have left well enough alone, but I felt like, “why not?” Let’s figure out a way to make this happen.”

