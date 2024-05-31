LeJon Woods Discusses His Role in New Horror Film ‘The Hangman’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with actor/co-writer LeJon Woods to discuss his role in the new horror film “The Hangman,” produced by Epic Pictures’ acclaimed horror label, DREAD.

The feature is described as a “terrifying tale of the sinister secrets hiding in the hills of rural Appalachia.”

The synopsis for the Bruce Wemple-directed film reads: To mend their troubled relationship, a middle-aged door-to-door salesman, Leon, takes his teenage son on a camping trip into deep rural Appalachia. Little do they know of the mountainous region’s sinister secrets. A local cult has summoned an evil demon born of hate and pain, known to them as The Hangman, and now the bodies have begun to pile up. Leon wakes up in the morning to discover that his son is missing. To find him, Leon must face the murderous cult and the bloodthirsty monster that is The Hangman.

Woods told EURweb’s Ny Magee that “The Hangman” aims to dispel the myth that Black people don’t go camping.

“We do go camping. We probably just go camping to placing we shouldn’t go,” he jokingly stated.

Woods noted that what he loves most about this movie is its focus on a tumultuous father-son relationship, with the father desperate to heal their bond.

“There’s always something within our families that we probably try to sweep under the rug, or disregard and one thing I love about this film is it addresses, ‘Hey, we need to talk about that. We need to address that.’ In my own family, I’ve had those obstacles,” Woods explained.

“So drawing on those experiences and my family and my personal life made it easy to address this role as Leon with family trauma and having to look it right in the face and deal with it — or deal with the consequences of the locals and/or The Hangman,” he continued. “So, that meant a lot to me … as a father and a man to address the realities of a circumstance, to communicate. I think it makes life so much easier to deal with … and makes it easier to exist.”

In a statement, Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to share our latest Dread Original, THE HANGMAN. Working with Bruce, Cole, and LeJon has been a fantastic experience. In the horror abyss of THE HANGMAN, fear takes shape and nightmares find a new face.”

Wemple added, “We set out to tell a story about the lengths a father will go to get his son back, including coming face to face with a bloodthirsty demon raised from hell. We can’t wait for audiences to come along for the ride.”

“The Hangman” will have a limited theatrical run beginning May 31, and on June 4 the film will be available to rent or purchase on video-on-demand (VOD).

Watch our full conversation with LeJon Woods in the clip below.

