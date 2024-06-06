Je’Caryous Johnson and Ty James Present: ‘Super Freak The Rick James Story’ – 4 Performances Only at the Hollywood Pantages June 6-8

*Broadway in Hollywood & Je’Caryous Entertainment are pleased to announce that the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles will host the L.A. Premiere of SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story, about the charismatic, flamboyant, provocative musician who dominated the airwaves with his infectious song Super Freak. Rick James’ fusion of funk, groove and rock made the unruly pioneer the trendsetter of the 80’s. SUPER FREAK will play the Hollywood Pantages Theatre June 6 – 8, 2024 for four performances only.

Tickets for SUPER FREAK are available for purchase at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Box Office. Prices are subject to change without notice. Always outrageous, Rick James was a master of celebration and now the party lives on through SUPER FREAK.

With a stellar cast, breathtaking choreography and popular hits such as Give It to Me Baby, Mary Jane and Super Freak, this musical odyssey bursts to life on the gritty streets of Buffalo – the backdrop for the arrival of the King of Punk Funk.

With his iconic braids and leather-clad body, Rick James’ flamboyant and rebellious stage persona takes center stage as we follow his turbulent life; tracing his rise to stardom, his chart-topping hits, and the profound impact he made on modern music as a brilliant hitmaker, and influential producer.

GRAMMY-nominated vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Stokley will star in this production as Rick James. Stokley is one of music’s best-kept secrets. He has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Prince, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and more.

He’s known best as the lead singer and drummer for legendary R&B group Mint Condition. In 2017, Stokley embarked on a new solo journey with the release of his debut album, Introducing Stokley, which produced two top-five Billboard singles, Organic and Level.

Stokley is now signed to the label, Bluraffe and in a partnership with the legendary Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis / Perspective Records with his sophomore release, “Sankofa” which has already produced five top 10 Billboard records, including “She” that went to #1.

Produced by acclaimed Writer/Producer/Director Je’Caryous Johnson and Ty James, James’ only daughter and President of the Rick James Estate, SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story is based on the books Glow, by Rick James and David Ritz and Memoirs of a Superfreak, by Rick James,” and is written by Johnson, J Kyle Manzay and Troy Byer.

Johnson, who has earned acclaim for his dynamic and immersive theatrical productions, expressed his excitement about bringing Rick James’ story to the stage. “Rick James was a true trailblazer whose influence continues to resonate in today’s music landscape. With SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story, we aim to honor his unparalleled talent and captivating persona, giving audiences an unforgettable experience.”

Ty James, who has been instrumental in preserving and promoting her father’s musical legacy, shared her enthusiasm for the project.

“This project is a labor of love and a tribute to my father’s extraordinary life. I’m thrilled to collaborate with Je’Caryous Johnson to create an authentic and exhilarating portrayal of Rick James’ journey, showcasing his musical genius and larger-than-life spirit.”

Rick James was Motown’s hottest artist in the 80s releasing chart-topping hits Super Freak and Give It To Me Baby on his 1981 LP, Street Songs. These tracks showcased James’ mesmerizing bass lines and infectious grooves that beckoned listeners to the dance floor. He was a sought-after producer, working on hits for Eddie Murphy (“Party All the Time”), The Temptations (“Standing On The Top”), The Mary Jane Girls and

Teena Marie.

SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story takes audiences beyond the glittering facade. The musical explores the layers of Rick’s internal struggles and an insane lifestyle filled with sex, drugs, and music. From humble beginnings to the glitzy, hedonistic world of Hollywood, “Super Freak: The Rick James Story” captures the essence of a musical icon, leaving audiences with an unforgettable experience and the resounding declaration, “He’s Rick James, B*tch!

SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story is recommended for ages 18 and up. Contains mature content. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age. For tickets go to: Super Freak | Broadway in Hollywood

For more information about SUPER FREAK: The Rick James Story, please visit https://jecaryous.com/superfreak/.

