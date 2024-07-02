Jayson Tatum Signs $314M Supermax Extension with Celtics – Largest Contract in League History | VIDEO

*Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has secured the most lucrative contract in NBA history, according to multiple reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Tatum and the Celtics have agreed to a five-year, supermax contract extension worth $314 million, set to keep him with the team through the 2029-30 season.

This historic contract surpasses the previous record held by Tatum’s teammate Jaylen Brown, who signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension last year. With Tatum’s new deal, the Celtics have solidified their commitment to maintaining a championship-caliber team.

Tatum’s Championship Triumph

Last month, Tatum, 26, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to their NBA-record 18th title, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Tatum’s performance was instrumental, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game throughout the series. His stellar play earned him accolades and further cemented his status as one of the league’s elite players.

Drafted third overall in 2017, Tatum has become a cornerstone of the Celtics franchise. He is a five-time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA selection. Tatum is also set to compete for a second Olympic gold medal in Paris, joining a star-studded US team aiming for its fifth consecutive men’s title.

Stability for the Celtics

According to ESPN, the Celtics now have every member of their starting lineup under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. This strategic move ensures stability and continuity for the team, positioning them for continued success in the coming years.





Ownership Group Announces Sale

In a surprising development, the Celtics’ ownership group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, announced on Monday that they are putting the franchise up for sale, just weeks after securing their 18th championship. In a statement, the Celtics revealed that they expect to sell a majority interest either this year or early next, with the remaining shares to be sold by 2028.

Grousbeck, who spearheaded the purchase of the team in 2002, will continue to serve as Governor until the final closing in 2028. Forbes recently valued the Celtics franchise at $4.7 billion, reflecting its significant market presence and historical success.

Looking Ahead

The combination of Tatum’s record-breaking contract and the impending sale of the franchise marks a transformative period for the Celtics. With Tatum at the helm on the court and new ownership on the horizon, the Celtics are poised for an exciting future. Celtics fans can look forward to continued excellence and a strong foundation as the team builds on its storied legacy.

