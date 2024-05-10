Thursday, May 9, 2024
Jacob Latimore and Luke James Talk Thrilling Second Half of ‘THE CHI’ Season 6 | EUR Video Exclusive
By Ny MaGee
The Chi
Jacob Latimore and Luke James / screenshot

*As the highly anticipated second half of “THE CHI” season 6 approaches, airing May 10, we caught up with Jacob Latimore and Luke James, who teased tantalizing hints about what’s in store for fans of the hit series. 

“THE CHI” season six returns Friday, May 10th, streaming on Paramount+ With Showtime.

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, “The CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago,” per the official synopsis. 

James told us that the first half of season six “left you off on a great cliffhanger” and noted that Latimore’s character ‘Emmett’ has “got himself in something tremendously terrible that Victor (James), in a way, feels he has to step in because he has this superhero complex that only he can get the job done to ease us from this pain that has been plaguing our community,” he explained.

“We are watching that challenge. This second half, you will watch people, the rise and fall. People are trying their best to hold onto power and there are also people trying their best to hold onto safety and protection and be freed of the turmoil,” James said. 

“In the midst of all that as well, maintaining our characters romantic relationships and being big brothers and being a father. And then also being very intentional about our mental health as well. So it’s so much, it’s some humans. We humans,” James continued. 

Said Lattimore about his character, “Yeah, I mean, Emmett in particular, I think we see him sort of building this alliance and trying to build a relationship with people who are tougher than him and handle things that he doesn’t really know how to handle. But we see him negotiating, sort of using his charm and his gift of gab to get through and protect and sort of save him some time and also protect his family. I think that’s where Emmett’s heart is, making sure that his kids are okay, Keisha’s okay, and also making sure Tiff is okay.”

The Chi
Jacob Latimore as Emmett in season 6, episode 09 of The Chi, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Sisson/Paramount+ with Showtime

James added, “I think it’s going to be an interesting journey watching all of these entities that are tethered together and in some ways have to find, we have a common enemy and we’re all trying to survive it.”

As the rest of the season unfolds, the actor said, “It is about to get real in the sense that a lot of the street aspect that has been buzzing for the past couple seasons … is coming for us.” 

He continued, “It’s resurfacing itself, and it’s coming to all of our front doors and all of us, all of the characters, are going to have to make their own decision on what to do, and yeah, that’s going to be a journey to watch.”

The Chi
Luke James as Victor in season 6, episode 14 of The Chi, streaming on Paramount+ 2024. Photo Credit: Sandy Morris/Paramount+ with Showtime

The season six ensemble cast includes Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr.,  Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Curtiss Cook.

The first eight episodes of season six are currently available on Paramount+ on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. The second half of the one-hour series drops on the streaming platform on Friday, May 10.

“THE CHI” will debut on-air on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Sunday, May 12th at 9 pm PT/ET.

In the meantime, get ready to dive deeper into the drama and intrigue in our exclusive conversation with Jacob and Luke below.

WATCH:

