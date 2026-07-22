U.S. Powerball Expands to the United Kingdom, Fueling Fierce Online Debate | VIDEO

The lottery's first international expansion has sparked excitement over larger prizes and skepticism from critics questioning the change.

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*Powerball is crossing the Atlantic for the first time, opening the iconic lottery game to players in the United Kingdom in a move that is expected to create even larger jackpots for future drawings.

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Beginning with the Wednesday, July 22, drawing, UK residents will be able to purchase tickets for the same Powerball jackpot available to players in the United States. Lottery officials say the larger player pool should help jackpots climb more quickly whenever there is no grand prize winner.

The announcement comes as the jackpot continues to grow. After Monday night’s drawing produced no jackpot winner, the estimated top prize climbed to $567 million, with a cash option of approximately $251.8 million.

Powerball officials stressed that the international expansion will not affect U.S. ticket prices or reduce funding for state programs supported by lottery sales.

“Players in the UK will be able to play for the same Powerball jackpot available to players in the United States beginning with the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, July 22,” the organization said in announcing the change.

Rebecca Paul, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery and former president of the World Lottery Association, emphasized that proceeds from American ticket sales will continue benefiting local communities.

“Just as importantly, this expansion does not change where the money goes,” Paul said. “Every Powerball ticket sold in the U.S. will continue to support programs and services right here at home.”

Despite those assurances, the expansion quickly generated heated reactions on X.

Some users questioned whether international participation could complicate public confidence in the game. Several posts claimed that overseas winners could make lottery results easier to manipulate or divert money away from the United States. Others pointed to the fact that lottery winnings in the United Kingdom are generally tax-free, unlike many large U.S. prizes.

One X user wrote, “…this smells like USAID CIA front money all over again.” Another comment stated, “Someone overseas will win and that money will be funnel back to the Democratic Party for elections.”

A third person added, “They’ve never made it more obvious that they are now using this to fund other nations or fund deals, etc. Very easy to manipulate a “winner” from another country lol such a joke do not buy into these lotteries.”

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