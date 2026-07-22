Nolan Wells’ Independent Autopsy Leaves Cause of Death Undetermined, Raises New Questions

The family-funded examination found no definitive cause of death but said it could not rule out nonaccidental factors, prompting renewed calls for a full and transparent investigation.

*The independent autopsy of Nolan Xavier Wells, the 18-year-old Mississippi college football player whose death has drawn national attention, has concluded that both the cause and manner of his death remain undetermined pending further investigation.

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The preliminary findings were released Wednesday during the NAACP National Convention in Chicago by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wells’ family. The second autopsy was performed by renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr. after Wells’ family sought an independent examination following his death earlier this month. The examination was funded through former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s Know Your Rights Camp.

Wells disappeared on July 4 after traveling by boat to Horn Island, a Mississippi barrier island, with a group of mostly white friends. His body was discovered two days later in the water near the island. Local authorities have said the investigation remains active, though the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has previously indicated it suspects Wells drowned.

Nolan Xavier Wells

Pathologist Says Foul Play Cannot Be Ruled Out

While the independent autopsy did not conclude that Wells was the victim of foul play, Mitchell wrote that he could not exclude the possibility that nonaccidental factors contributed to the teen’s death.

“For these reasons, this pathologist cannot rule out if any intervening, nonaccidental factors contributed to or caused the death of Nolan Wells,” Crump said while reading directly from Mitchell’s report during Wednesday’s news conference.

Crump emphasized the significance of that finding, telling reporters, “He said, based on examination of the body, he cannot rule out foul play. This is significant.”

Mitchell’s report also documented a 12-by-8-inch area of red discoloration in the deep soft tissue over the back of Wells’ skull. However, because of advanced decomposition, the pathologist said he could not determine what caused the discoloration. The examination found no skull fractures or other definitive signs of blunt-force trauma.

Examination Limited by Missing Tissue, Decomposition

Mitchell said several factors prevented him from reaching a definitive conclusion.

According to the report, Wells’ body had already undergone the state’s autopsy before being transported to Washington for the independent examination.

The advanced decomposition made it difficult to identify bruising or other soft-tissue injuries, while key anatomical structures—including portions of the throat and airway—were unavailable for examination because they remained with the Mississippi medical examiner as part of the official investigation.

Mitchell also said he could not examine Wells’ lungs for the presence of water or his stomach contents, limiting his ability to determine whether drowning caused the teen’s death. He added that without the neck structures, he could not rule out the possibility of a neck injury contributing to Wells’ death.

Crump acknowledged the limitations of the examination, saying the findings were “inconclusive … pending further investigation.”

Nolan Wells and his family/screenshot via GoFundMe

Family Continues to Seek Answers

Despite the inconclusive findings, Wells’ family said the independent autopsy reinforces the need for additional investigation and greater transparency from Mississippi authorities.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office completed its own autopsy on July 7, but officials have not publicly released the report because toxicology testing and other analyses remain pending. State investigators have not announced that they suspect foul play, and no criminal charges have been filed.

At the news conference, NAACP President Derrick Johnson stressed the importance of allowing investigators to determine exactly what happened while ensuring the process remains transparent. The organization continues to support the Wells family’s call for a thorough review by local, state and federal authorities.

For Wells’ family, the independent autopsy did not provide the definitive answers they had hoped for. Instead, it underscored how many questions remain unanswered as investigators continue working to determine exactly how the 18-year-old died.

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