Netflix Viewers Streamed More Than 97 Billion Hours in First Half of 2026

The streaming giant's latest engagement report highlights blockbuster films, breakout international series and record-setting franchises before a major reporting change.

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*Netflix subscribers spent more time watching the streaming service during the first half of 2026 than at any point in the company’s history.

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According to Netflix’s latest “What We Watched” report, audiences streamed more than 97 billion hours of movies and television series between January and June, setting a new platform record. The report also marks the beginning of a change in how Netflix will share viewing data. Starting in the first quarter of 2027, the company will replace its twice-yearly engagement reports with a single annual release.

The biggest movie of the six-month period was “War Machine,” which generated 146.9 million views and 266.8 million hours watched. On the television side, the psychological thriller “His & Hers: Limited Series” claimed the top spot with 104 million views and 454.3 million hours streamed.

Several new releases quickly climbed the rankings. Five of the 10 most-watched series debuted during the first half of 2026, including South Korean thrillers “I Will Find You” and “Teach You a Lesson,” both of which became global successes shortly after premiering.

Netflix’s established franchises also continued to attract audiences. “Bridgerton” Season 4 reached 100.2 million views, while the franchise as a whole generated more than 180 million views across its various seasons during the reporting period. Returning favorites including “ONE PIECE,” “The Night Agent,” “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Virgin River” also remained among the platform’s strongest performers.

The report highlighted Netflix’s growing international reach. India recorded its highest six-month engagement to date, led by the heist film “Dhurandhar,” which became the most-watched non-English movie in the report with 37 million views. South Korea, Spain, South Africa, Brazil and Norway also produced titles that found sizable global audiences.

Action films dominated the movie rankings, with “The Rip,” “Apex” and “Thrash” joining “War Machine” among the platform’s biggest successes. Animated feature “Swapped” also emerged as one of Netflix’s strongest performers. At the same time, romantic films such as “People We Meet on Vacation” and “Office Romance” demonstrated continued demand for literary adaptations and romantic comedies.

The latest report offers one of Netflix’s final detailed midyear snapshots before the company transitions to annual viewing reports beginning next year.

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