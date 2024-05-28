Convicted Murderer/Escapee from Albuquerque Youth Detention Back in Custody – After Turning Himself In | VIDEO

*A 19-year-old man (Josef Toney) who escaped from the Youth Detention Center in Albuquerque is back in custody after turning himself in early Sunday morning. Toney, who was awaiting sentencing for a double murder, surrendered to the detention center at around 1 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Toney’s escape occurred on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Toney managed to unlock the gate in the patio area and flee the facility. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) was alerted to the escape through a 911 call made just before 5 p.m., which was routed to APD dispatch because of the detention center’s location. The call was initially classified as a missing person report, rather than an escape, and APD did not physically respond to the center.

“One of the problems that we are seeing right away is protocol within staff. That is too long of a delay for us to make sure that we can get somebody back in custody who is a danger to the community,” stated Sheriff John Allen who expressed concerns over the communication and response delay.

Toney was in the detention center due to his involvement in the murders of Ariel Mallam and Jessica Lucero on January 27, 2021. In April, he reached a plea deal for charges including double murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandonment or abuse of a child, and tampering with evidence. He was scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 26, KOAT-TV reports.

Sheriff Allen questioned the appropriateness of keeping Toney in a youth detention facility, noting: “This is a facility for people to be held here for 90 days. This individual has been here for two years. We need a different facility to separate 18- and 19-year-old people. If they do not choose to fix the children’s code and not separate them from the other residents that are of younger age from here, so this incident does not happen again.”

“We really need to look at how do we get those individuals out once they’re convicted of their crime and they’re just awaiting sentencing, that can be up to six months that we’re waiting for that we need to get them somewhere else. If it’s MDC. If it’s another facility, whatever that is. But those are the individuals that are causing us the biggest problem within the four walls because they have no care anymore,” Greg Perez, the deputy county manager, echoing Allen’s concerns.

Perez highlighted that the facility was not designed to house individuals convicted of serious crimes like murder or homicide. Currently, out of 54 youth housed in the facility, 27 are there for such charges.

Following the escape, two employees have been placed on administrative leave as part of the internal investigation process. Toney has now been transferred to the Metropolitan Detention Center and faces an additional charge of escape or attempt to escape from jail.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Oklahoma Man’s Reason for Going Through Starbucks Drive-thru While Naked: To See the ‘Pretty Girls’