Donnell Rawlings Comes for Corey Holcomb Over Dave Chappelle Hate At Laugh Factory – It wasn’t Pretty | WATCH

**One of the messy disagreements among Black comedians came to a head over the weekend when Donnell Rawlings confronted fellow comic Corey Holcomb at a comedy club in Los Angeles. The confrontation stemmed from an insult related to Dave Chappelle that was directed at Rawlings by Holcomb.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Laugh Factory, where Rawlings performed a set followed by Holcomb, who reportedly made derogatory remarks about Rawlings and Dave Chappelle.

Rawlings, feeling the need to defend his friend, whom he had previously worked with on “Chappelle’s Show,” confronted Holcomb.

A video of the argument obtained by TMZ shows Rawlings angrily addressing Holcomb, who in turn taunts Rawlings, questioning his credibility and comedic skills. The situation, unfolding in front of the audience, must have been quite intense.

Rawlings further explained that Holcomb’s insinuation that successful comedians in the industry had compromised their integrity was a significant factor in his strong reaction, especially since he himself has three movies to his name and vehemently denies such actions.

The tension between Rawlings, Holcomb, and Chappelle dates back, with Holcomb previously criticizing Chappelle on a podcast. Despite the heated exchange, Rawlings expressed a desire to resolve the conflict with Holcomb amicably in the future.

Unfortunately, attempts to obtain a statement from Holcomb’s representatives have been unsuccessful thus far.

