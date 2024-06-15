Director Tayarisha Poe Shares Inspiration Behind ‘The Young Wife’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*In an exclusive interview, I had the pleasure of speaking with director Tayarisha Poe (“Selah and the Spades”) about her new film, “The Young Wife,” which centers on a soon-to-be bride grappling with the meaning of love and commitment on her wedding day.

The movie unpacks the pressures and expectations unmarried single women face as they strive to live authentically while preserving their identities. Through the protagonist’s tumultuous wedding day, the film poignantly explores the tension between societal demands and personal truth, offering a compelling narrative that resonates with the struggle for self-identity amidst external chaos.

Kiersey Clemons and Leon Bridges star in the film that Screen Rant calls “intimate, profound, and visually gorgeous.”

The ensemble cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Michaela Watkins, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Judith Light, Aida Osman, Brandon Michael Hall, Connor Paolo, Lukita Maxwell, Aya Cash, Sandy Honig, Lovie Simone.

Here’s the official synopsis: “On her wedding day, all that stands between a young woman (Kiersey Clemons, DOPE) and marital bliss with her soon-to-be husband (singer/songwriter Leon Bridges) is surviving the chaos and expectations of family and friends, each intensifying her spiraling panic in the film.” Watch the trailer below.

In a statement, Poe said: “I started writing The Young Wife near the end of 2019, and back then, it felt like a different story — one about the weight of the label of wife, how it wasn’t fair that in wanting something for your own future you signed yourself up for other people’s definitions and expectations of that label, “wife.” A story about whether such a label was even worth it. But then the pandemic started, and there was a virus, and we couldn’t leave our homes like we used to. Love and pain, birth and death, weddings and funerals all took place over screens. The vibe shifted, let’s be honest,” she explained.

“That isolation and uncertainty left us yearning for our people. Without them, the people who have known the different versions of us, without their eyes on us, without their hands trying to hold ours, without their loud and sometimes wrong (and other times frighteningly accurate) opinions on our choices, we may as well be figments of our own imaginations,” Poe continued. “Other people remind us that we exist, that we matter. An idea that is both lovely and terrifying — needing other people.”

“The Young Wife” had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 12, 2023, and released digitally to steaming platforms on May 31, 2024.

I was deeply moved by “The Young Wife” and its exploration of personal identity and the pressures faced by single women.

In my exclusive conversation with Poe, she elaborated on the inspiration behind her film. She also discussed her creative journey behind bringing this intimate and visually stunning story to life. Watch the video below for more insights.

WATCH:

