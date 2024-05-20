Monday, May 20, 2024
Diddy’s Company Revolt Responds to Cassie Beating Video
By Ny MaGee
Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
Diddy assaulting Cassie – via CNN screenshot

*Former employees at Revolt, the media company Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs co-founded in 2013, are reacting to the viral video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The hotel surveillance video from March 2016 leaked last week and captures Diddy nearly nude/dressed in a towel chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, kicks her, and drags her.

Revolt posted a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulation of our former chairman, Sean “Diddy” Combs,”

It added, “Even with his recent separation from REVOLT, it is still our duty to address this matter, and recognize the direct impact it has on our staff, our audience, and the culture we represent.”

Last year, Puff Daddy stepped down as Chairman of the company after Cassie filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in November.

Sean Diddy Combs - IG screenshot
Sean Diddy Combs – IG screenshot

On Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video, claiming he was in a dark place when he assaulted Cassie. 

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” the music mogul said in a video shared on his Instagram account. 

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Diddy added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Watch his full statement in the IG clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes for Assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I was F***ed Up. I Hit Rock Bottom’ | WATCH’

