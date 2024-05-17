Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeFilmDocumentaries
Documentaries

CNN Films and OWN Acquire Jamie Foxx-Produced Luther Vandross Documentary
By Ny MaGee
0

*The Jamie Foxx-produced Luther Vandross documentary “Never Too Much” has been acquired by CNN Films in partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Dawn Porter directed and executive produced the documentary film, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will debut in 2025 on CNN and OWN before streaming on Max, IndieWire reports. 

“I wanted him to be able to tell you his story as much as possible, so how do you do that with someone who’s not with us?” Porter told The Hollywood Reporter. “A lot of that was thinking about the lyrics. [On] ‘Any Love,’ he was just endlessly frustrated with the absence of a romantic partner in his life,” she explained. “So through his lyrics, I think you get to know a little bit more about him.”

As EUR’s Chris Richburg reported earlier, “Luther: Never Too Much” explores Vandross’ musical legacy and influence. His former label, Sony, is on board with the project and some of the “Stop to Love” hitmaker’s former bandmates and collaborators. Those interviewed for the doc are Vandross’s musical partner Marcus Miller, Mariah Carey, Nile Rodgers, Clive Davis, Valerie Simpson, Richard Marx, and Jamie Foxx.

Luther Vandross - Getty
Luther Vandross – Getty

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry,” Porter told CNN, per Vibe. “I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.”

Porter said she is “thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences.”

She added, “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

Vandross died in 2005 of a heart attack at the age of 54.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dawn Porter (@dawnporter)

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx to Produce Documentary About Late Music Icon Luther Vandross

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
TikTok Videos Show Military Soldiers Undergoing Painful Taser Training
Next article
Cardi B Announces She Won’t Vote in This Year’s Presidential Election

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming