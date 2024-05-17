CNN Films and OWN Acquire Jamie Foxx-Produced Luther Vandross Documentary

*The Jamie Foxx-produced Luther Vandross documentary “Never Too Much” has been acquired by CNN Films in partnership with the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Dawn Porter directed and executive produced the documentary film, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and will debut in 2025 on CNN and OWN before streaming on Max, IndieWire reports.

“I wanted him to be able to tell you his story as much as possible, so how do you do that with someone who’s not with us?” Porter told The Hollywood Reporter. “A lot of that was thinking about the lyrics. [On] ‘Any Love,’ he was just endlessly frustrated with the absence of a romantic partner in his life,” she explained. “So through his lyrics, I think you get to know a little bit more about him.”

As EUR’s Chris Richburg reported earlier, “Luther: Never Too Much” explores Vandross’ musical legacy and influence. His former label, Sony, is on board with the project and some of the “Stop to Love” hitmaker’s former bandmates and collaborators. Those interviewed for the doc are Vandross’s musical partner Marcus Miller, Mariah Carey, Nile Rodgers, Clive Davis, Valerie Simpson, Richard Marx, and Jamie Foxx.

“Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry,” Porter told CNN, per Vibe. “I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life. It is a joy to be able to share his true story.”

Porter said she is “thrilled to partner again with CNN Films and OWN to bring this film to audiences.”

She added, “Luther’s music is timeless, his legacy is unsurpassed, and we can’t wait for all of his fans new and old to experience his brilliance.”

Vandross died in 2005 of a heart attack at the age of 54.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn Porter (@dawnporter)

READ MORE: Jamie Foxx to Produce Documentary About Late Music Icon Luther Vandross