Chrisean Rock Sentenced to Jail After LA Arrest, Faces Extradition to Oklahoma

*Chrisean Rock’s arrest last week in Los Angeles resulted in a 30-day jail sentence for her involvement in an altercation at Tamar Braxton’s show late last year, where she attacked backup singer James Wright Chanel.

We reported earlier that Rock was arrested in Los Angeles while attempting to support her boyfriend, Blueface, during his court hearing. The troubled reality TV star, 24, showed up at the courthouse in the San Fernando Valley on June 10 with her baby, Chrisean Jr. TMZ reports that five LAPD officers were waiting for her and took Rock into custody due to an active warrant.

Earlier this year, Rock was issued a bench warrant for violating her four-year probation following alleged assaults on Wright and social media star Woah Vicky.

Vicky pressed charges against Rock last year after she allegedly assaulted her while filming the reality show “Baddies East.”

Wright is suing Rock for allegedly punching him repeatedly in the face backstage at Braxton’s concert at the Novo club on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Rock is currently facing extradition to Oklahoma.

According to RadarOnline.com, Rock “failed to complete her 120 hours of community service for her Oklahoma drug charges case,” in the state the outlet writes.

Following her LA arrest, Rock was reportedly held without bail on a felony fugitive warrant and an assault with a deadly weapon charge. The warrant from Oklahoma relates to 2022 drug charges, including marijuana possession with intent to distribute. It’s unclear what state the deadly weapon charge is from.

Per Complex, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed the issuance of the Oklahoma warrant but noted the complexities involved in potential extradition.

“The charges are for Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Oklahoma,” the rep said in an email to the outlet. “If they will be extradited it would all depend on the agency who they have a warrant from. I cannot confirm if and when they will be extradited.”

She is still considered a fugitive in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Rock’s 30-day California sentence will include a 12-month period of probation.

