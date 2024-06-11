Chrisean Rock Arrested at BlueFace Hearing on Active Warrant | Video

*Chrisean Rock was arrested in Los Angeles while attempting to support boyfriend Blueface during a court hearing..

The troubled reality TV star, 24, showed up to the courthouse in the San Fernando Valley on June 10 with her baby, Chrisean Jr.. TMZ reports that five LAPD officers were waiting for her, and took Rock into custody due to an active warrant.

In March, Rock turned to social media and declared she wouldn’t surrender to law enforcement while trying to sort out her issues with multiple warrants.

“My warrants are getting cleaned up. I’ve been paying off fees and getting rid of shit, talking to certain people to help my situation out cause I have my son,” said Rock at the time, per Complex. “The old me would’ve just turned myself in and dealt with it through from inside to the outside of the jail, so whatever.”

She continued, “Right now, I gotta play cautious because I don’t plan on being in jail while my son is growing, like, I just don’t plan on that at all. I’m going every way possible to get that figured out without even trying to serve time, and it’s working out for me. I’m gonna work on my little situations and stuff, that’s all about it.”

Chrisean Rock went to Blueface court hearing forgetting she had an outstanding arrest warrant and got arrested 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oOjRpiSj8o — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 10, 2024

Rock is reportedly being held without bail on a felony fugitive warrant and an assault with a deadly weapon charge. The warrant from Oklahoma relates to 2022 drug charges, including marijuana possession with intent to distribute. It’s unclear what state the deadly weapon charge is from.

Rock is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma following her arrest in California, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear what happened with her baby after she was taken into custody on Monday. Code Red reports that BlueFace’s mom and dad were spotted arguing outside the courthouse about who will babysit Junior while the parents are in jail.

After Chrisean Rock got arrested BlueFace’s mom & dad are arguing about who will babysit Junior while the parents are in jail🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gBUyW3DRpc — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) June 10, 2024

Earlier this year, Rock was issued a bench warrant for violating her four-year probation following alleged assaults on singer James Wright and social media star Woah Vicky.

According to RadarOnline.com, Rock “also failed to complete her 120 hours of community service for her Oklahoma drug charges case,” the outlet writes.

Vicky pressed charges against Rock last year after she allegedly assaulted her while filming the reality show “Baddies East.”

Wright is suing Rock for allegedly punching him repeatedly in the face backstage at a Tamar Braxton concert at the Novo club on Nov. 10 in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reports.

READ MORE NEWS AT EURWEB.COM: Chrisean Rock Faces Bench Warrant Following Alleged Assault on James Wright Chanel

