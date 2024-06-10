Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Needs $30K for Beauty Treatments

*Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faces criticism for his lavish spending on personal grooming.

According to reports, the progressive Democrat spent $30,000 within a year, primarily on makeup services. Per RadarOnline, he made more than 30 payments to Denise Milloy’s Makeup Majic between 2023 and 2024.

Milloy is a self-professed “skincare enthusiast” located on the south side of the city.

Johnson, elected mayor in 2023, also spent $4,000 on hair appointments at a beauty salon.

According to Radar, Johnson’s campaign advisor Bill Neidhardt “commending the mayor for not utilizing taxpayer money for grooming services,” the outlet writes.

“The mayor does not spend taxpayer dollars in preparation for the many public appearances and events he attends every day,” Neidhart said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Furthermore, Neidhardt emphasized the support for “black- and women-owned businesses” through Johnson’s spending.

Meanwhile, recent polls suggest a decline in the mayor’s approval ratings among Chicago voters.

In a new poll conducted by Democratic pollster Tulchin Research, about one-fifth of voters said they approve of Johnson.

He has faced increasing criticism in recent months due to his management of the immigrant crisis in Chicago.

