Wait. What?! Charleston White Claims Black People Spread STDs in White Neighborhoods At Ft. Worth City Council Meeting | WATCH

YouTube video

*In a heated city council meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, social commentator/provocateur Charleston White found himself forcibly removed after delivering a provocative speech that drew immediate backlash.

Known for his polarizing views, White ignited controversy as he warned council members of Black individuals “invading” predominantly white neighborhoods and allegedly spreading sexually transmitted diseases.

The incident, which has since surfaced online in a viral clip, began as White addressed the council from the podium. Tension escalated when a female council member interrupted him, cautioning that he would be asked to leave if he continued with offensive language. Undeterred, White expressed his belief that Black people have historically experienced disparities and have been subjected to systemic injustices.

“This country once sold my ancestors, so civility is something that Black people don’t typically get exposed to in this country. But I do understand the constitution, so I do come in uncivil behavior,” White proclaimed, invoking a historical context to support his viewpoint. Comparing the council members to the biblical Pharaoh, he emphatically criticized their apparent lack of empathy for the very community they serve, citing, “There’s somewhere in the Bible that [says] it was God that hardened the heart of Pharaoh. And you guys kind of represent Pharaoh in modern-day times.”

Charleston White Removed from Fort Worth City Council Meeting // Charleston White - via Instagram
Charleston White – via Instagram

However, the tension escalated dramatically when White’s comments shifted focus towards race, prompting a rapid response from city officials.

“I wanna remind some of these white people, they got some Black people coming to y’all neighborhood and they got some diseases,” he declared, naming various sexually transmitted infections. His remarks triggered alarm among council members, who quickly moved to have him removed from the chamber.

White’s ejection from the meeting underscores the deep divides present within discussions about race, health, and community dynamics in contemporary America. His speech and the council’s response have reignited conversations surrounding race relations, public discourse, and the responsibilities of elected officials to navigate complex and sensitive issues.

As footage of the incident continues to circulate, reactions vary widely—some echo White’s sentiments on the plight of Black Americans, while others condemn his language as inflammatory and inappropriate for a public forum. The incident highlights the ongoing struggle to address societal issues surrounding race without inciting further division, Vibe reports.

Charleston White Removed from Fort Worth City Council Meeting // Charleston White
Charleston White – screenshot

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Red Lobster is a Mess. Here’s Why the New 35-year-old CEO (Damola Adamolekun) Wanted the Job Anyway | VIDEO

