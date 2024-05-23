Thursday, May 23, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Chaka Khan’s Daughter Slams Diddy After He ‘Disrespected’ Her Mom
By Ny MaGee
0
Sean Diddy Combs - IG screenshot
Sean Diddy Combs – IG screenshot

*Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan slammed Sean “Diddy” Combs in the comments of his apology video on Instagram.

For numerous fans and music industry insiders, witnessing the downfall of the Bad Boy Records founder has been a captivating spectacle. On Sunday, Combs posted a video statement in response to the video that leaked to CNN last week, showing him violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

According to CNN, Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

The music mogul responded to the brutal assault video in his apology video posted on his Instagram account. Combs claims the disturbing attack occurred during the “darkest” moments of his life.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” Diddy said in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” he added.

Indira commented under the clip and recalled the time Diddy aggressively confronted her mother, 71, and had his security beat up her teen brother.

“I’m glad this is happening to you,” Indira, 51, wrote underneath Combs’ apology video.

“You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” she shared.

Chaka Khan's daughter, Indira reacts to Diddy
Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira, reacts to Diddy’s apology video / Instagram screenshot

According to Indira, when her brother, Damien Holland, 45 (who was 19 at the time) tried to intervene, Combs’ security guard allegedly “jumped” him.

As ET Online reports, Indira wrote, “[W]hen my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother[.] [T]hese may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Misa Hylton Urges Diddy to Seek Help After Cassie Video Leak

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Austin Rogers Reacts to New ‘Pop Culture’ Format

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming