Chaka Khan’s Daughter Slams Diddy After He ‘Disrespected’ Her Mom

*Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Milini Khan slammed Sean “Diddy” Combs in the comments of his apology video on Instagram.

For numerous fans and music industry insiders, witnessing the downfall of the Bad Boy Records founder has been a captivating spectacle. On Sunday, Combs posted a video statement in response to the video that leaked to CNN last week, showing him violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

According to CNN, Diddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

The music mogul responded to the brutal assault video in his apology video posted on his Instagram account. Combs claims the disturbing attack occurred during the “darkest” moments of his life.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” Diddy said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now,” he added.

Indira commented under the clip and recalled the time Diddy aggressively confronted her mother, 71, and had his security beat up her teen brother.

“I’m glad this is happening to you,” Indira, 51, wrote underneath Combs’ apology video.

“You got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” she shared.

According to Indira, when her brother, Damien Holland, 45 (who was 19 at the time) tried to intervene, Combs’ security guard allegedly “jumped” him.

As ET Online reports, Indira wrote, “[W]hen my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother[.] [T]hese may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Misa Hylton Urges Diddy to Seek Help After Cassie Video Leak

