‘Bob Marley: One Love’ on Track to Become First $100 Million Movie of 2024
By Ny MaGee
*Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” could be the first $100 movie of 2024. 

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, InideWire reports that the biopic’s three-day total is about $27.7 million against a $70 million production cost.

The outlet writes, “Reviews were not good (43 Metacritic), but it has an A Cinemascore and two weeks with little competition. It could become the first domestic $100-million grossing film of 2024.”

We reported earlier that “Bob Marley: One Love” earned a remarkable $51 million over six days. With a four-day total of $33.2 million, “Bob Marley: One Love” accomplished what’s expected of musical biopics about legendary figures. For context, the acclaimed “Bohemian Rhapsody” debuted with a three-day opening of $51 million. The film has amassed a global total of $80 million to date.

One Love poster
‘Bob Marley: One Love’

“My family and I are honored with the amazing response to Bob Marley: One Love. Like my father’s music, this movie is meant for the people, and his message of peace, love, and unity is clearly connecting with audiences around the world,” producer Ziggy Marley told Deadline. “We thank the people for embracing this film, and in so doing, helping to highlight the message of one love.”

According to the press release, “Bob Marley: One Love” celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. 

“There were a lot of reservations,” Ben-Adir, 37, tells EW about his initial reluctance to play Marley. Despite having portrayed Malcolm X and Barack Obama previously, the actor remained doubtful about his ability to take on the reggae superstar.

“I was completely convinced that there’s no point in auditioning for this,”  Ben-Adir added. “I can’t sing. I can’t dance. 

“My question was if they’d been on a worldwide search and they said yes. And I said maybe they should go on another one.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” was produced with the Marley family and stars Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife Rita. The cast also includes James Norton, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, Anthony Welsh, Nia Ashi, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-Sharé Blake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, Alexx A-Game, Michael Gandolfini, Quan-Dajai Henriques, David Kerr, Hector Roots Lewis, Abijah “Naki Wailer” Livingston, Nadine Marshall, Sheldon Shepherd, Andrae Simpson, Stefan A.D Wade.

“Bob Marley: One Love” opened in theatres on February 14.

