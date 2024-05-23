‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Austin Rogers Reacts to New ‘Pop Culture’ Format

*”Jeopardy!” champ Austin Rogers shared his perspective on the upcoming pop culture spin-off of the game coming to Amazon Prime.

Rogers supports the format of the upcoming new show but told TMZ that he prefers the traditional version.

“As for whether he’d want to host, Austin says he’s conflicted — he loves “Jeopardy!” and hosting … but says there’s a dealbreaker rule you have to hear him explain,” per TMZ.

Rogers, who won over $400K on the original “Jeopardy!” in 2017, sees the appeal for the spin off series but remains loyal to the beloved classic format.

According to Sony Pictures Television, the new show format will focus on music, film, TV, stage, sports and more.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, Variety reports.

“With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series. With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”

There’s no host yet for “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

Meanwhile, the game show is currently seeking teams of 3 to compete on the new format. CLICK HERE for more information.

