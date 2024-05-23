Thursday, May 23, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Austin Rogers Reacts to New ‘Pop Culture’ Format
By Ny MaGee
0

*”Jeopardy!” champ Austin Rogers shared his perspective on the upcoming pop culture spin-off of the game coming to Amazon Prime.

Rogers supports the format of the upcoming new show but told TMZ that he prefers the traditional version.

“As for whether he’d want to host, Austin says he’s conflicted — he loves “Jeopardy!” and hosting … but says there’s a dealbreaker rule you have to hear him explain,” per TMZ.

Rogers, who won over $400K on the original “Jeopardy!” in 2017, sees the appeal for the spin off series but remains loyal to the beloved classic format.

According to Sony Pictures Television, the new show format will focus on music, film, TV, stage, sports and more.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, Variety reports.

“With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

Suzanne Prete, president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series. With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”

There’s no host yet for “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”

Meanwhile, the game show is currently seeking teams of 3 to compete on the new format. CLICK HERE for more information.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: LeVar Burton ‘Wrecked’ by losing ‘Jeopardy’ Gig – But … He’s Hosting Scripps National Spelling Bee | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Watch ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Exclusive Clip with Shawn Stockman and Ron Funches as Celebrity Detectives

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

Diddy

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming