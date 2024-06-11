Audu Maikori Reflects on His Journey of Founding Chocolate City, Nigeria’s Largest Afrobeat Label | EUR Video Exclusive

*Afrobeats is a vibrant and dynamic sound that blends traditional African rhythms with global influences. Audu Maikori, the founder of Chocolate City, Nigeria’s largest Afrobeat label, is at the forefront of this musical revolution.

In a recent interview with EURweb’s Ny MaGee, Maikori shared his remarkable journey of building Chocolate City from a college organization to a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. He also shared insights into the Nigerian music scene.

Per the news release, Audu Maikori’s was born into the Nok culture in Kwoi, Kaduna. His upbringing in this culturally rich environment instilled a deep appreciation for music and the arts. Despite the societal stigma against pursuing a career in music at the time, Audu’s passion for music never wavered. In 1997, while studying at the University of Jos, Audu and his friends sought to inject excitement into campus life. They came up with the idea of hosting bi-weekly raves for their fellow students at various locations. This initiative was the genesis of Chocolate City.

According to his bio, the name “Chocolate City” was coined by Audu, symbolizing a melting pot of creativity and diversity. What started as a college group soon became a full-fledged entertainment company that would revolutionize the Nigerian music scene. Under Audu’s visionary leadership, Chocolate City morphed into 360-degree media and entertainment company. Today, it encompasses a music label, a distribution company, a management consulting firm, and a marketing agency.

Chocolate City has been instrumental in shaping and promoting the Afrobeats genre, positioning itself as a leader in the entertainment industry.

Through its innovative approach, the label has nurtured and launched the careers of some of Africa’s most celebrated artists, including M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, and Brymo.

Maikori has not only contributed to the success of numerous artists but also to the broader cultural and social landscape of Nigeria.

In our exclusive conversation with Audu, he reflected on the early days of Chocolate City and the challenges he faced. In the clip below, he also discussed his unwavering dedication and visionary leadership.

