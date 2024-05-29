AMC CEO Admits Leaking Beyoncé’s Concert Film News While Keeping Taylor Swift’s a Secret

*The CEO of AMC Theatres admits to sabotaging the rollout of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film, by leaking news about the project to competitors, while keeping Taylor Swift’s “Eras” concert film a secret.

The chain partnered with both global superstars to release “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Oct. 12, 2023 and “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” over a month later on Dec. 1.

The only theater chain to know about the films in advance was AMC, and other theaters felt slighted about it, according to AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron.

Aron revealed that he agreed to remain mum about the concert films to avoid jeopardizing profits. While he respected Swift’s camp, Aron’s promise of secrecy with Beyoncé was not upheld.

“We couldn’t blow Taylor’s secret,” Aron told Variety in an interview about the decision to keep Swift’s film under wraps.

The theater chain took a different approach to Beyoncé’s film. Per Variety: “To soothe bruised feelings, before Beyoncé’s film went on sale, AMC gave its competition a super-secret heads-up: Don’t tell anyone, but be ready to put tickets on sale,” the outlet writes.

“At least half a dozen movie circuits leaked the news,” Aron said.

“Beyoncé was seriously thinking about not doing the movie at all because the secret was blown. So, they didn’t keep their word,” he added.

Beyoncé’s fans are now accusing AMC Theatres of “sabotage.”

“Beyoncé should NEVER conduct business with AMC Theatres again. The CEO of @AMCTheatres deliberately leaked information to their competition about the RENAISSANCE Film before tickets went on sale because of hurt feelings. He did NOT respect Beyoncé enough to hold up his side of the business agreement and instead decided to run his mouth,” one fan tweeted.

“AMC sacrificed Beyoncé at Taylor’s altar. has the entire American entertainment industry behind her. They want HER to be the most successful female artist. No matter how mediocre she is, they will be loyal to America’s sweetheart,” another fan wrote on X/Twitter.

According to IMDB, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film pulled in about $44 million in global ticket sales and Swift’s “The Eras Tour” grossed $261.6 million globally.

