Monday, July 1, 2024
AAFCA TV Honors: Winners of 6th Annual Awards Revealed by African American Film Critics Association/AAFCA
*Today, the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is announcing the winners of the 6th Annual AAFCA TV Honors for distinguished achievements in television and streaming, along with special achievement award honorees, who will be feted for their stand-out contributions to television at an invitation-only event on Aug. 24 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

Winners in the competitive categories are:

BEST DOCUMENTARY – “Black Twitter: A People’s History”
BEST ENSEMBLE – “Masters of the Air”
BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – “Genius: MLK/X”
BEST NEW SHOW – “Bookie”
BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Wendell Pierce (“Elsbeth”)
BEST TV COMEDY – “Unprisoned”
BEST TV DIRECTING – Channing Godfrey Peoples (“Genius: MLK/X” – Episode 401 “Graduation”)
BEST TV DRAMA – “The Chi”
BEST WRITING – “The Bear”
BREAKOUT STAR – Josiah Cross (“Masters of the Air”)
Special Achievement honorees are:

LEGACY AWARD – GLYNN TURMAN
This prolific American actor has been gracing the stage and screen for over six decades. Starting on Broadway at just 12 years old in the 1959 production of “A Raisin in the Sun” opposite Sidney Poitier and  Ruby Dee, this Emmy® winner has appeared in shows like “A Different World,” “The Treatment” “Black Cake” and “The Wire” and films such as “Cooley High,” “Rustin” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” for which he won a Los Angeles Film Critics Association award for Best Supporting Actor. Turman is also a director and writer with numerous credits, and a horseman who runs a camp for underprivileged children, further defining a legacy of the highest caliber.

Michelle Buteau
Michelle Buteau

TRAILBLAZING AWARD – MICHELLE BUTEAU
The busy actress and comedian, who recently became the first Black woman to record a comedy special at Radio City Music Hall, is currently starring in “Survival of the Thickest.” The popular Netflix series is inspired by her acclaimed book of essays of the same name. She can also be seen on the big screen starring opposite Ilana Glazer in “Babes.”

SALUTE TO EXCELLENCE AWARD – NKECHI OKORO CARROLL
This versatile television producer, writer and creator currently has two hit shows on the air: The CW’s “All American” and NBC’s acclaimed drama “Found” starring Shanola Hampton, which centers on cases of marginalized missing persons.

IMPACT AWARD – STARZ’ “POWER” UNIVERSE
STARZ’s acclaimed “Power” franchise is currently celebrating a momentous 10-year anniversary of groundbreaking drama television. From the original “Power” series to its prequel and two spinoffs – “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force” – the “Power” Universe continues to influence the television landscape, particularly with its portrayal of complex and nuanced Black characters. ‘Power’ broke ground by featuring a predominantly Black cast in a high-stakes drama and continues to pave the way for more diverse representation on television.

ALLY AWARD – TUBI
The free streaming service, Tubi, has become a destination for viewers seeking diverse content and boasts an impressive collection of Black cinema, featuring titles like “Friday,” “Barbershop,” “Madea’s Reunion,” and “House Party,” as well as many sequels from these popular series and numerous other titles that celebrate Black stories. Since launching Tubi Originals in 2021, the platform has prioritized projects that reflect a variety of cultures and backgrounds. Tubi’s commitment to diverse storytelling is further exemplified by their partnership with The Black List which specifically seeks out scripts from underrepresented storytellers.

The AAFCA TV Honors, introduced in 2019, celebrate outstanding achievements in television and streaming, with a special focus on entertainment representing the Black diaspora. The event will be presided over by AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson who said: “The 2024 AAFCA TV Honors class is a powerful testament to the exceptional range of Black talent in television today. From the legendary Glynn Turman, whose six-decade career continues to inspire, to rising stars and innovative storytellers, this group exemplifies excellence across the board. We’re honored to recognize their achievements and celebrate their commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling. They make us all better.”

AAFCA TV Honors
AAFCA TV Honors

ABOUT AAFCA
Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.

