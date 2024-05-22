Wednesday, May 22, 2024
50 Cent Criticizes Diddy but Stayed Silent on Dr. Dre’s Abuse Allegations
By Ny MaGee
Dr. Dre and 50 Cent
(L-R) Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Legendary Global Managing Director Chris Albrecht pose during the 50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for STARZ)

*Rapper 50 Cent was quick to troll Sean “Diddy” Combs after the heartbreaking footage of his brutal attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie was leaked to CNN over the weekend.

50 took to his Instagram to react to Diddy’s apology with the caption, “This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

As we reported earlier, the hotel surveillance video from March 2016 leaked last week and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

Late last year, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the music producer, which was ultimately settled out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with the music mogul, though he has declared his innocence regarding all allegations.

According to Black America Web, 50 wasted no time to call out Diddy but he apparently stayed silent when Dr. Dre was accused of violently assaulting hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes.

 

As NewsOne reported, Dee Barnes claims Dr. beat her up 1991 because of her association with Dre’s then-rival rapper Ice Cube. According to Barnes, Dre punched her in the head and slammed “her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall.”

Per Black America Web, “Barnes brought a $22.75 million lawsuit against Dr. Dre, which was settled out of court with the famous producer paying just over $2,000 in fines and serving community service,” the outlet writes.

Dee took to social to react to the Diddy-Cassie video, writing, “Seeing that video is extremely triggering. #DrDre punched, slammed, kicked and stomped me out. #Concussion.”

Dee Barnes -
Dee Barnes – Dr Dre (Getty)

Meanwhile, 50 Cent announced on social media on May 22 that he sold a multi-part docuseries about Diddy’s sexual assault allegations to Netflix. As Complex reports, the title and premiere date have not been announced.

50 confirmed on Instagram that multiple networks and streamers had a bidding war over the project. He wrote, “NETFLIX wins the bidding war but if more victims keep coming out 🤷🏽‍♂️I’m gonna need more episodes.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie

