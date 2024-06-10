2024 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD – EUR Auto Review

*I never thought I would like a minivan as a single, childless woman. In my neck of the woods of Brooklyn, you might say it’s a minivan central for families. And lately, the minivan game has stepped all the way up. So I need to see what I had been missing out on. I got behind the wheel of the 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD and got my adult family to take some city adventures with me.

As a minivan, it definitely makes getting around with a bunch of adults of varying generations a lot easier than an SUV which tends to sit higher than a minivan. Plus, the Sienna is quite a swaggy ride and has a whole lot of curb appeal.

The Look: The 2024 Sienna is an elevated play on minivans with a more masculine look captured with angular features on the sides and a wide grill. Pulling up feels a lot more impressive than a soccer mom’s ride. I think it might even be fly enough for a night out with a big group of friends. Inside, passengers can enjoy some great amenities including a manual drop-down entertainment screen, and an 11.6-inch display with HDMI options.

Equipped with second-row captain’s chairs, this minivan delivers supreme comfort for all kinds of families. With the ability to slide, the second row can make more legroom for the third. This particular version offers 7 total seats and with the Platinum version, you can experience the ottomans – the second-row captain’s chairs give riders a chance to take a very comfortable nap, like a first-class Airbus.

The Ride: As far as the ride is concerned, I was surprised to find that the vehicle moves like a feather in the air. It’s light and moves a lot like a sedan, hugging corners with ease and keeping pace with smaller vehicles on the road. The Sienna offers a quiet ride as a hybrid and is great on gas. I had to work very hard to spend half a tank over a week. Driving on New York City streets can be horrendous to a vehicle with all the potholes and bumps in the road. Though the Sienna drives light, it did handle the roads like a boss.

The Space and Convenience: When it comes to space the Sienna does it right. One of my favorite features is the storage space in the front. I don’t really know what inspired this design, but a driver could really fit a small travel bag underneath the center console. Inside the center console is also plenty of deep storage. Throughout the cabin, everyone is free to enjoy as much to drink as possible. In the front, there are four cup holders placed in the center console along with two on the side of each door panel. Back seat riders have the luxury of placing their beverages in a few different cup holders and charging their devices on any of the six total USB-C ports. The trunk space is surprisingly ample, as we were able to fit lots of carry-on luggage for six passengers without crowding the cabin. Finally, I absolutely love the overhead buttons that put the driver in control of both doors of the van. My passengers felt as if a valet was opening and closing doors for them each time they entered and exited the vehicle.

Room for Improvement: One of my least favorite features is the moonroof which is only available for the front cabin. I also found it inconvenient that Apple AirPlay doesn’t hook up wirelessly; it requires a cord. I believe at this point new model vehicles should be able to wirelessly connect.

Overall, The Toyota Sienna is a surprisingly fun drive, with great taxiing features for both families and friends. For a moment, I considered taking a group of girls to the club in a minivan.

The 2024 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD

MSRP: $45,635

MPG: 35 combined City/Hwy

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Brandy and Monica Address Tour Rumors Amid New ‘Boy is Mine’ Collaboration with Ariana Grande | VIDEO