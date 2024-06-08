Brandy and Monica Address Tour Rumors Amid New ‘Boy is Mine’ Collaboration with Ariana Grande | VIDEO

*Surprise! If you haven’t heard, Brandy and Monica have reunited to support Ariana Grande‘s reinterpretation of their iconic hit “The Boy Is Mine.” Released on Friday (June 7), Grande’s music video for the track is part of her “Eternal Sunshine” album, which debuted earlier this year. The original 1998 duet by Brandy and Monica not only topped the charts but also won them the Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

The music video opens with the legendary singers stepping into the roles of news anchors. They set the stage for a speech by a disheveled Mayor Max Starling, portrayed by Penn Badgley. The visual homage underscores the enduring impact of the original track while infusing it with a contemporary twist.

The collaboration comes on the heels of a public plea from Monica to Ray J, who had been stirring conversations about a potential tour featuring Brandy and Monica. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Ray J expanded on the idea, which he initially mentioned in the comments of one of Monica’s Instagram Lives. Monica swiftly addressed the speculation in a social media post, urging Ray J to stop discussing the tour publicly without proper discussions and agreements.

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews etc. where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed,” Monica wrote. “I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour. @rayj I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one with an extensive back catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven.”

Monica emphasized the need for respect and professionalism, suggesting that any further conversations should be private. She stressed that any potential tour should be approached as a shared effort rather than a competition between the two artists.

After the release of the music video, Ariana Grande expressed her deep appreciation for Brandy and Monica’s involvement. In an Instagram story, Grande wrote:

“you have no idea what this means … [to] me. i am still convinced that i am dreaming it all.” She continued in a follow-up post, “i am still crying.”

The original “The Boy Is Mine” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and solidified Brandy and Monica’s place in music history. In a March interview on Apple Music 1’s “The Zane Lowe Show,” Grande shared her excitement about reimagining the classic track, calling it a “bad girl anthem.”

“I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way,” Grande said. “There is a large group of my fans that really — they do love a bad girl anthem.”

With this modern revival, Grande, Brandy, and Monica have breathed new life into a beloved classic, bridging the gap between past and present for a new generation of listeners.

