Saturday, June 8, 2024
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Celebrity

Brandy and Monica Address Tour Rumors Amid New ‘Boy is Mine’ Collaboration with Ariana Grande | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
0

*Surprise! If you haven’t heard, Brandy and Monica have reunited to support Ariana Grande‘s reinterpretation of their iconic hit “The Boy Is Mine.” Released on Friday (June 7), Grande’s music video for the track is part of her “Eternal Sunshine” album, which debuted earlier this year. The original 1998 duet by Brandy and Monica not only topped the charts but also won them the Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

The music video opens with the legendary singers stepping into the roles of news anchors. They set the stage for a speech by a disheveled Mayor Max Starling, portrayed by Penn Badgley. The visual homage underscores the enduring impact of the original track while infusing it with a contemporary twist.

The collaboration comes on the heels of a public plea from Monica to Ray J, who had been stirring conversations about a potential tour featuring Brandy and Monica. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Ray J expanded on the idea, which he initially mentioned in the comments of one of Monica’s Instagram Lives. Monica swiftly addressed the speculation in a social media post, urging Ray J to stop discussing the tour publicly without proper discussions and agreements.

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews etc. where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed,” Monica wrote. “I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour. @rayj I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful! Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one with an extensive back catalog that I deeply respect & a voice sent from heaven.”

Ariana Grande and Brandy & Monica - Getty
Ariana Grande and Brandy & Monica – Getty

Monica emphasized the need for respect and professionalism, suggesting that any further conversations should be private. She stressed that any potential tour should be approached as a shared effort rather than a competition between the two artists.

After the release of the music video, Ariana Grande expressed her deep appreciation for Brandy and Monica’s involvement. In an Instagram story, Grande wrote:

“you have no idea what this means … [to] me. i am still convinced that i am dreaming it all.” She continued in a follow-up post, “i am still crying.”

The original “The Boy Is Mine” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks and solidified Brandy and Monica’s place in music history. In a March interview on Apple Music 1’s “The Zane Lowe Show,” Grande shared her excitement about reimagining the classic track, calling it a “bad girl anthem.”

“I’ve always wanted to reimagine that song in some kind of way,” Grande said. “There is a large group of my fans that really — they do love a bad girl anthem.”

With this modern revival, Grande, Brandy, and Monica have breathed new life into a beloved classic, bridging the gap between past and present for a new generation of listeners.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
GA State Rep Angela Moore Responds to Delta Sigma Theta Membership Scandal and Married Name Controversy | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming