Saturday, June 8, 2024
HomeEducation
Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0
Kendrick Lamar at Compton College - screenshot
Kendrick Lamar at Compton College – screenshot

*In a memorable and unexpected moment, Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance on Saturday (06-08-24) at Compton College‘s graduation ceremony, delivering an inspiring speech that left a lasting impression on the graduates. This marked Lamar’s first public appearance since his widely publicized beef with fellow rapper Drake, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.

During his speech, Lamar emphasized the importance of the graduates’ achievements, stating,

“Your degrees are just as important as any other. You’ve worked hard, and today is a celebration of your dedication and perseverance.”

His words resonated deeply with the audience, who erupted in applause and cheers.

The event quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many attendees and fans celebrating Lamar’s inspiring message and unexpected presence.


Social media platforms were soon abuzz with discussions and opinions about the ongoing rivalry between Lamar and Drake, reignited by this high-profile appearance. One notable highlight was a Compton College professor wearing ‘They Not Like Us’ sneakers during Lamar’s speech, seen by many as a sign of support for Lamar.

Adding to the social media frenzy, there were numerous references to Lamar’s popularity in South Africa, further amplifying his global influence. The buzz also included speculation about a recent message from Drake to journalist Elliott Wilson, which was discussed on the Joe Budden Podcast. This discussion led many to speculate about Drake’s perceived loss in the feud, with some interpreting it as a sign of Lamar’s growing dominance.

Lamar’s appearance at Compton College not only inspired the graduates but also reignited the ongoing narrative of his rivalry with Drake. The event showcased Lamar’s ability to connect with his audience on a personal level, while also highlighting the broader cultural impact of his music and public persona. As social media continues to dissect and debate every aspect of the event, Kendrick Lamar’s influence remains as strong as ever, touching lives and sparking conversations worldwide.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Apparently Agrees

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Beyoncé Hooked Up Ketanji Brown Jackson w/Concert Tickets – Justice Also Received Almost $900K from Book Publisher | VIDEO
Next article
Keith Lee Reveals Eating Disorder, Anxiety and Need for Security in Coping with Fame | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming