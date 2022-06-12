Monday, June 10, 2024
Courtney B. Vance & More Honored at the 30th Annual Trumpet Awards | WATCH
By L.Marie
*This year, the 30th Annual Bounce Trumpet Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.  For years the Trumpet Awards have been celebrating Black excellence, recognizing those in entertainment and social justice.

A few of this year’s honorees include Zaila Avant-garde (Raising Star Award) who is the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Princess Sarah Culberson (Impact Award) who is the co-founder of the non-profit “Sierra Leone Rising” which provides aid for those affected by Covid-19.

Legendary producer Stan Lathan (Living Legend Award), and actor Courtney B. Vance (Excellence in Entertainment Award).

Courtney B. Vance
Courtney B. Vance

We attended the red carpet and talked to Vance about his career.

“We started with nothing. On the shoulders of folks who started with less. Who did more with less,” said Vance about how it feels to be in the group of Black actors who have paved the way for others. “The Cicely Tysons the James Earls. It is important in the Black community to recognize those who came before us and to use that inspiration to continue to push forward in our society. Whether through entertainment or social issues.”  

“I think we’re in a season where the Black entities have to operate in cooperation. We’re not in competition with one another,” said Caroline Wanga, CEO of Essence Magazine. I think the Trumpet Awards assist in that concept by bringing the community together to celebrate one another. To show there is room for us all to succeed.  

The energy on the carpet was full of pride and excitement. Everyone was elated to be in the company of so many successful and influential Black people!

“We need to represent ourselves and have our voices heard. When our voices are heard and they’re coming from us…The ripple effect is powerful,” said Princess Culberson. 

The 30th Annual Trumpet Awards will air on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. ET on Bounce.

