Yolanda Adams & Serayah Star in ‘KINGDOM BUSINESS’ on BET+ Starting May 19 | WatchTrailer

*Denita Jordan (Yolanda Adams) is the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. A superstar whose music has been heard around the world, she is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Her husband Calvin Jordan may be the Bishop at First Kingdom, but Denita is the true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees). Suddenly, there is a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene — a young pole dancer, Rbel, whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined.

“KINGDOM BUSINESS” also touts a stellar lineup of talented recurring guests stars, including Tamar Braxton as “Sasha”, La’Miya Good as “Essence,” Aspen Kennedy as “Zyan,” Kiandra Richardson as “C.J. Jordan-Walker,” Kajuana Shuford Marie as “Dani” and Sam Malone as “Dex.”

EXECUTIVE CREDITS:

Creators: John J. Sakmar & Kerry Lenhart

Produced by: DAE Light Media, Relevé Entertainment, Franklin Entertainment and FoYo Soul Entertainment

Executive Producers: DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter, Kirk Franklin, Michael Van Dyck, Kerry Lenhart, John J. Sakmar and Keesha Brickhouse

Showrunners: Kerry Lenhart & John J. Sakmar

Co-Executive Producers: Ruth Ferrera & Deb Evans

Directors: Oz Scott, Mary Lou Belli, Shea William Vanderpoort, Chris Erskin

Writers: John J. Sakmar, Kerry Lenhart, Ruth Ferrera, Jasmine Swift, Shani Am. Moore, Corey Moore

Series Music By: Warryn Campbell

source: cr8agency