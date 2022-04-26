Tuesday, April 26, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Yolanda Adams & Serayah Star in ‘KINGDOM BUSINESS’ on BET+ Starting May 19 | WatchTrailer

By Fisher Jack
0

*Denita Jordan (Yolanda Adams) is the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. A superstar whose music has been heard around the world, she is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Her husband Calvin Jordan may be the Bishop at First Kingdom, but Denita is the true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees). Suddenly, there is a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene — a young pole dancer, Rbel, whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined.

“KINGDOM BUSINESS” also touts a stellar lineup of talented recurring guests stars, including Tamar Braxton as “Sasha”, La’Miya Good as “Essence,” Aspen Kennedy as “Zyan,” Kiandra Richardson as “C.J. Jordan-Walker,” Kajuana Shuford Marie as “Dani” and Sam Malone as “Dex.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: U Believe Him? – Trump Says He’s ‘NOT Going Back to Twitter’

Kingdom Business cast
Kingdom Business cast

EXECUTIVE CREDITS:

Creators:                                          John J. Sakmar & Kerry Lenhart

Produced by:                                      DAE Light Media, Relevé Entertainment, Franklin Entertainment and FoYo Soul Entertainment

Executive Producers:                       DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter, Kirk Franklin, Michael Van Dyck, Kerry Lenhart, John J. Sakmar and Keesha Brickhouse

Showrunners:                                    Kerry Lenhart & John J. Sakmar

Co-Executive Producers:                  Ruth Ferrera & Deb Evans

Directors:                                          Oz Scott, Mary Lou Belli, Shea William Vanderpoort, Chris Erskin

Writers:                                             John J. Sakmar, Kerry Lenhart, Ruth Ferrera, Jasmine Swift, Shani Am. Moore, Corey Moore

Series Music By:                                Warryn Campbell

YOLANDA ADAMS AND SERAYAH HEADLINE THE NEW BET+ SERIES “KINGDOM BUSINESS” AVAILABLE MAY 19TH ON BET+

Michael Beach, Michael Jai White & Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield  Star As Series Regulars 

Eight-episode Original Series Premieres May 19, Only on BET+

All Episodes Available on the Platform on May 19
source: cr8agency

Previous articleWill Smith and Family on ‘Spiritual Tour’ in India After Oscars Slap
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Chopper (MTV’s ‘Making the Band’) Busted for Sex Trafficking

Social Heat

PushaT on Old Beef with Drake and New Shots from Him on Jack Harlow Track | WATCH

Social Heat

Man Who Got Punched by Mike Tyson for ‘Annoying’ Him Has Extensive Criminal Record

Social Heat

Damn Shame: Rapper Archie Eversole was Reportedly Shot in Face While Sleeping by Brother!

Social Heat

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO