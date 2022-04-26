U Believe Him? – Trump Says He’s ‘NOT Going Back to Twitter’

*Well now, this is interesting. After Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, former President Donald Trump says he will not return to the social media platform if his account is reactivated.

Trump officially releases a statement after Elon Musk wins a $44 billion bid for Twitter In a statement provided to Fox News, Trump said he will not return to Twitter if his account is restored and plans to officially join his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth, I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter,” his statement reads. Last year, Twitter permanently banned Trump’s account after citing concerns about his influence surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol building.

Truth Social was originally scheduled to be released in February of this year but the app for iOS was temporarily unavailable for unknown reasons as reported by Tech Crunch.

