*“I actually did my very first music video on this song,” said Urban/Jazz Harpist Mariea Antoinette about her newest single release “So Amazing,” a Luther Vandross cover song originally performed at her friends’ million-dollar wedding. “A good friend of mine…said she wanted me to do her wedding. A million-dollar wedding, I could do what I wanted. I looked at catalogs…Maxwell, Kem, Luther. I liked Luther’s catalog…’So Amazing’ is nice. I did a demo for her…saved Luther for last. She said, ‘That’s it’! Her daughter said, ‘That’s the one’!”

Mariea then teamed up with music producer Allan Phillips (keyboards) to come up with a harpist’s version of the hit song “So Amazing.” Antoinette assembled basically an orchestra (violins, cello, trumpet, saxophonist, flute, and trombone) to accompany her harp and Allan’s keyboard, Evan Marks’ guitar, Nathan Brown’s bass, and Tiki Pasillas’ drums.

“When I was playing the song…everyone clapped. I thought I’d record it because everybody loved the song,” she said when asked. “When released it reached #23 on the Smooth Jazz Chart.”

Mariea Antoinette is as classy as her name and her harp playing is as sexy as she looks.

“People say to me, ‘You make the harp so sexy,’” she confirmed to me when I made the statement that she makes harp playing sexy.

When I asked her why she picked the harp, she said, “I just saw it and loved the music. I knew it was what I wanted to play. I used to play the piano and sing in a Gospel choir at church.”

Antoinette went on and perfected the harp and garnered the Black Women in Jazz and the Arts Award, a Black Music Award, and a San Diego Prestige Award. Her recordings reached Billboard’s Top Five Chart and her skills resulted in her performing for President Barack and Michelle Obama, for Ne-yo at the BET Awards, as the principal harpist for the Los Angeles Southeast Symphony Orchestra, at various Jazz festivals such as the Catalina Island JazzTrax Festival, Capital Jazz Fest, and the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards. In December Mariea will shoot her first PBS special with her band and a strong section at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills titled “An Intimate Evening with Mariea Antoinette.” www.MarieaAntoinette.com

