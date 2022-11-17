Thursday, November 17, 2022
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife to Open 6 Krystal Restaurants

By Ny MaGee
Charlamagne Tha God
*Charlamagne The God and his wife are set to open six Krystal restaurants thanks to rapper 2 Chainz

The hip-hop star serves as Head of Creative Marketing of Krystal, the South’s original quick-service restaurant chain. We reported previously that the famous eatery recently partnered with social media influencer Brittany Renner to help roll out its new Side Chik sandwiches.

“At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the QSR landscape and are excited to be working with Brittany Renner as she has a pulse on the culture,” 2 Chainz said previously in a statement. “We know everyone has a favorite already, so instead of fighting to be your go-to, we’re happy to be your little something on the side.”

Charlamagne told TMZ that 2 Chainz “advised” him and his wife, Jessica Gadsden, about the restaurant’s expansion strategy. The couple will open their first Krystal location in 2023 in Charlamagne’s hometown of Moncks Corner, South Carolina. The other locations will serve the greater Charleston area.

READ MORE: Ray J Talks Krystal Restaurants’ New ‘Side Chik’ Campaign with Brittany Renner | Watch EUR Exclusive

Jessica Gadsden
Charlamagne The God and his wife Jessica Gadsden / Credit: Getty

“Authenticity and sense of community are important characteristics that we look for in our partnerships. Both Charlamagne and Jessica embody these qualities and we’re ecstatic to bring Krystal to the greater Charleston area and expand our footprint nationally,” said Jonathan Childs, chairman of Krystal Restaurants in a statement, Blavity reports. 

“We want the Krystal brand to continue to be part of the culture and fabric of the communities we serve. We look forward to doing so in our own unique Southern style with a little bit of swag,” he continued. 

“Charlamagne pushes the envelope nationally by spotlighting important topics in society. At Krystal, we expand the boundaries of QSR with innovative partnerships, marketing, menu, and real estate. We look forward to continuing to do so with Charlamagne,” Childs stated in a press release.

“Having grown up in the South, the Krystal brand is an icon for the region,” Charlamagne added. “I’m excited and honored to be joining forces with them to bring their unique menu to more communities and to help showcase the brand to more audiences.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

