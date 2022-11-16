Ciara Admits She Had to Learn How to Love Herself After Breakup with Future

*Ciara tells the latest issue of Women’s Health that she had to learn how to love herself following her breakup with rapper Future.

The songstress shares a son with the hip-hop star and they were briefly engaged to be married in 2014. In the August-September 2014 issue of Brides magazine, she said: “I knew right away that [Future] was different. Now he’s my best friend in the world, my partner.”

Days later, Future called off the wedding, SandraRose.com reports. That’s when CiCi decided to get serious about making changes in her life.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” the mother of three told Women’s Health.

READ MORE: Ciara Adjusting to New Life in Denver After Russell Wilson Traded to Broncos

“All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to. But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

In 2015, she began dating NFL star, Russell Wilson. They tied the knot a year later and share two young children.

“[Russell Wilson] do exactly what she tell him to do,” Future previously said about his ex during an appearance on Freebandz Gang Beats 1 Radio, via SandraRose.com.

“He not being a man in that position. He not telling her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband. You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes names up.”

Elsewhere in her Women’s Health interview, Ciara says “Everything I’m doing at this stage is authentic to me, and I’m intentional about it.”

“One of my greatest fears in life is not being prepared. I want to show up when it’s time to show up—personally, professionally, [for a] performance, everything. That’s my mentality. I can’t waver on the things that I need to do, to be my best in those moments,” she added.