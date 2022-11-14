Mo’Nique Wraps Filming New Netflix Special After Settling Lawsuit with Streamer

*Mo’Nique recently took to social media to celebrate wrapping up filming on her new Netflix special.

In June, Netflix settled with Mo’Nique for an undisclosed sum after the comedian accused the streamer of low-balling her with an offer of $500,000 for a one-hour show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Grammy-nominated, Oscar, and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian has now filmed her first original stand-up comedy special for the streamer, which was reportedly shot this year in Atlanta.

In a previous video announcement, Mo’Nique said: “Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special; in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Most recently, the Atlanta Black Star reports that Mo announced on Instagram that she has finished filming the Netflix special “My Name is Mo’Nique.”

“My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with us,” Mo’Nique captioned a pic of herself and her husband/manager Sidney Hicks in front of the theater marquee displaying her show title.

“WHAT A MOMENT!! I LOVE US 4REAL,” she continued in all caps. One commenter replied, “I am so happy for you Monique. Your test has become your testimony and I am really looking forward to Netflix, chilling and LOL watching your special. Congrats sis!”

Another one of Mo’s IG followers wrote, “yes it definitely was a great time!!! It was a blessing to have been there!! #blackexcellence.”

Actress Brittney Page said, “You were EXCELLENT! 😍👏🏾 I feel blessed to have been there!”

Comedian Correy Bell also noted of the show, “WHAT A GREAT TIME! I can’t wait for people to see it!”