Porsha Williams Accidentally Gives Fans Glimpse of Her Wedding Dress on Instagram Live

*Porsha Williams accidentally revealed her wedding dress to many of her followers on social media Wednesday.

The reality star was live streaming on Instagram with sister Lauren Williams as they had a disastrous time trying on the same black shirt, Page Six reports.

“Lauren’s struggling. What is happening? Oh, my God!” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said while panning her phone over to her sister who is laughing hysterically. Porsha is not aware her wedding dress can be seen in the background.

Page Six describes it as a “deep red, princess-style wedding gown with feathers and gold embellishments”. In the clip, the dress is hanging from her wardrobe.

Porsha Williams accidentally reveals her wedding dress on Instagram Live https://t.co/dlYKOfq5yj pic.twitter.com/HjG6VAFenl — Page Six (@PageSix) November 11, 2022

Once Porsha realizes her wedding gown is in clear view, she panics.

“Ahhh! My wedding dress was in the thing! Take it down!” she’s heard saying to her sister before the clip abruptly ends, per the Page Six report.

Meanwhile, Porsha and her fiancee Simon Guobadia have been the hot topic of social media ever since their engagement was announced last year. Porsha said at the time that she is planning three weddings with Guobadia. She allegedly purchased him an engagement ring from Tiffany & Co.

Williams explained during an episode of “Dish Nation” that she and Simon are planning three weddings. The first ceremony will be a native law and custom ceremony, as reported by MadameNoire. They are also planning a traditional American wedding and one at a home Guobadia owns in another country.

“He’s African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’ll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country,” Williams told her co-hosts at the time.

She has not yet announced the wedding date but it is expected to take place this year and be televised for a TV special.

Porsha and Simon Guobadia got engaged in May 2021 after a month of dating. They reportedly met on Season 13 of “RHOA” while he was still married to “friend” of the cast, Falynn Pina.