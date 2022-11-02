Wednesday, November 2, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Twin Brother of Murder Victim Attacks Handcuffed Suspect | WATCH-it-Happen

By Fisher Jack
0

Jeffrey Clark being hit my his alleged victim's twin brother
Jeffrey Clark being hit by his alleged victim’s twin brother – screenshot

*According to Fox 2 Detroit News, the twin brother of the murder victim attacked the suspect charged with brutal murder after the prosecutor’s office played video of the victim being shot multiple times in a Macomb courthouse.

The suspect, Jeffrey Clark, had his preliminary hearing in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for the July 4 shooting of JaRay Robertson in a parking lot at Joy and Franklin. During his preliminary hearing, the prosecutor presented evidence about the shooting, which included surveillance video from the parking lot.

Prosecutors played a surveillance video, which showed a victim laying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun, firing it multiple times.

After the video was played in court, the prosecution team was preparing to show more evidence. An outburst suddenly occurred as Clark was attacked by a man who had been identified by police to FOX 2 as Robertson’s twin brother.

Robertson’s twin brother hit Clark multiple times in the back of his head and back.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Man (Kendall Howard) Suspected of Shooting 2 Newark Police Officers is in Custody | VIDEO

Wait. There’s more …

After the dust-up and the courtroom was cleared, Robertson’s brother was observed saying to no one in particular: “He’s still shooting him! He’s on the ground already and he’s still shooting. He’s begging you not to kill this man.”

Later the preliminary hearing continued. Clark, the alleged killer, was ultimately bound over for trial for murder.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear what charges – if any – Robertson’s brother will face.

As far as the now-dead victim, JaRay Robertson is concerned, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in July that was straight-up executed and begged for his life.

“I can say, after reviewing the evidence, this was an execution. The man was pleading for his life,” Lucido said.

Previous articleMusical Satire About Barack Obama Kicks Off in Hollywood
Next articleChrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Video Calling for Volunteers to Join Restaurant Workers in Ohio on Nov 8 | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO