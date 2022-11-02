Twin Brother of Murder Victim Attacks Handcuffed Suspect | WATCH-it-Happen

*According to Fox 2 Detroit News, the twin brother of the murder victim attacked the suspect charged with brutal murder after the prosecutor’s office played video of the victim being shot multiple times in a Macomb courthouse.

The suspect, Jeffrey Clark, had his preliminary hearing in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for the July 4 shooting of JaRay Robertson in a parking lot at Joy and Franklin. During his preliminary hearing, the prosecutor presented evidence about the shooting, which included surveillance video from the parking lot.

Prosecutors played a surveillance video, which showed a victim laying in the parking lot and another man standing over him with a gun, firing it multiple times.

After the video was played in court, the prosecution team was preparing to show more evidence. An outburst suddenly occurred as Clark was attacked by a man who had been identified by police to FOX 2 as Robertson’s twin brother.

Robertson’s twin brother hit Clark multiple times in the back of his head and back.

After the dust-up and the courtroom was cleared, Robertson’s brother was observed saying to no one in particular: “He’s still shooting him! He’s on the ground already and he’s still shooting. He’s begging you not to kill this man.”

Later the preliminary hearing continued. Clark, the alleged killer, was ultimately bound over for trial for murder.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear what charges – if any – Robertson’s brother will face.

As far as the now-dead victim, JaRay Robertson is concerned, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in July that was straight-up executed and begged for his life.

“I can say, after reviewing the evidence, this was an execution. The man was pleading for his life,” Lucido said.